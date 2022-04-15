The Jibarito Stop

When you’re rushing to audit some spreadsheets like the fate of the world depends on it, use your precious window of time for the fast casual Indian food at Bombay Wraps in the Loop. This counter-service spot specializes in paratha and roti wraps with fillings like tangy chicken tikka, spiced potatoes and cauliflower, or savory pieces of curried lamb. You can also get all of these in a rice bowl for something a little more substantial or a salad if you want to avoid the carbs. Despite being a fairly small space, they actually have decent seating, but the fast service guarantees that you can quickly return to the office to finish everything before the clock strikes five.

