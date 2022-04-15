ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jibarito Stop

By Jessica Rome
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After outgrowing their extremely popular food truck, The Jibarito Stop opened a restaurant in Pilsen in 2015. Their specialty, the jibarito, comes in four...

www.theinfatuation.com

#Vegan#Food Truck#Lech#Food Drink#The Jibarito Stop#Pi On#Puerto Rican
The Infatuation

Minghin Cuisine

If you need a place to take your out-of-town relatives after sightseeing around the Loop, grab some dim sum at the downtown location of MingHin. The massive dining space might look fancy, but it’s casual enough for a family-style meal where you'll feel comfortable leaping across the table for the last dumpling. Their dim sum menu is full of an endless array of choices, so there’s bound to be something that every member of your family will like. Some of our favorite options are juicy shrimp and pork shumai, chewy rice crepes filled with beef, steamed BBQ pork buns, and desserts like puffy egg custard tarts. They also have larger entrees, but dim sum is what keeps us coming back here.
RESTAURANTS
Farm and Dairy

Mexican-Style Stuffed Peppers

4 large red or green bell peppers, or a combination (stems, seeds, and ribs discarded, tops chopped and reserved) 1/2 cup onion(s) (chopped) 3 cloves medium garlic (minced) 8 oz. ground beef (95% fat-free) 2 tsp. chili powder. 1 tsp. ground cumin. 1/8 tsp. salt. 3/4 cup salsa. 1 cup...
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Bombay Wraps

When you’re rushing to audit some spreadsheets like the fate of the world depends on it, use your precious window of time for the fast casual Indian food at Bombay Wraps in the Loop. This counter-service spot specializes in paratha and roti wraps with fillings like tangy chicken tikka, spiced potatoes and cauliflower, or savory pieces of curried lamb. You can also get all of these in a rice bowl for something a little more substantial or a salad if you want to avoid the carbs. Despite being a fairly small space, they actually have decent seating, but the fast service guarantees that you can quickly return to the office to finish everything before the clock strikes five.
BOMBAY, NY
The Infatuation

Alexandra’s Macarons

Alexandra’s Macarons is a bakery in the Central District that predictably serves French macarons. But on Thursday and Friday evenings from 4 to 8pm, their cafe space turns into a pizzeria aptly named “Pizza Queens,” and it’s the best pizza-related secret in town. Their pies have a great bouncy bread-like feel to them, the fresh mozzarella in their margherita swirls with the tomato to make a milky pink sauce, and if you’re a fan of white pizzas, they serve a delicious french onion soup-inspired option slathered in caramelized onion and breadcrumbs. With just a few bistro tables, the occasional live music duet, and a short menu of wine and beer, it makes for an exciting (yet low-key) pizza date you can later brag about to anyone who will listen.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Vegan Hood Chefs

Vegan Hood Chefs is a roving food truck with a mission—to create access to 100% vegan meals for local disenfranchised communities. And these meals are nothing short of game-changing. The menu constantly rotates, but you’ll see things like shrimp tacos, crispy grit cakes, “poke” fries, po’boys, jerk chicken and waffles, and other battered, fried, and coconut-marinated foods. Many dishes are brightened with pineapple slaws and tangy chipotle sauces and aiolis. Their locations vary, so you’ll have to put in some work if you want to track them down (read: stay glued to their Instagram feed, where they announce pop-up spots). We’ve recently seen them at Spark Social SF, Harmonic Brewing in the Dogpatch, and Line 51 Brewing in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
The Infatuation

21st Amendment Brewery & Restaurant

If you work in SoMa, 21st Amendment is a good after-hours spot to blow off steam with a few coworkers. They have a good beer selection and solid bar food like cubanos and tacos. Grab a table and try to get your new coworker to explain how exactly they got into stamp collecting when they try to bring up office culture or reporting structures.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Moreno Barbecue

Moreno Barbecue in South Austin is a relative newcomer on the barbecue scene, having transitioned from a trailer that opened in 2019 to a brick-and-mortar that finally opened in late 2021. Standouts here are the classic, snappy sausages and the juicy smoked chicken. The tender brisket has a peppery bite, and it’s easily some of the best in town. The thickly-sliced smoked pork belly, something you don’t see at barbecue spots too often, is rich without being excessively fatty, and it has an incredible bark. All the central Texas barbecue is nearly perfectly executed. Moreno also veers towards bar food, with dishes like brisket nachos, smoked burgers, and a hefty brisket grilled cheese sandwich. There’s also a Tex-Mex vibe with tacos on the menu. On Sundays, they often do smoked barbacoa or brisket guisada.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

CY Chinese Restaurant

This is one of the best places to get mapo tofu in Miami: tender cubes of soft tofu in a spicy, garlicky sauce jam-packed with the aroma of tobanjan, a fermented broad bean and chili paste from Szechuan. It also gives you that tingly sensation in your mouth from the addition of Szechuan peppercorns. The dan dan noodles are another regional specialty that CY does exceptionally well: bouncy wheat noodles in a spicy sauce with ground meat and pickled mustard greens. The dining room is a little fancier than some of the other Chinese restaurants on this guide and it can feel like you’re at a formal banquet, which is fitting for the quality of the food here.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

My Little Home Thai Kitchen

Even though it’s only a few minutes away from the major studio lots, the pleasantness of sitting on My Little Thai Home’s front porch cannot be overstated. Tiny potted plants adorn the wooden walls, shade covers every table, and though Hollywood Way isn’t exactly a side street, it’s far more tranquil than the major Burbank thoroughfares. And yet, this family-run spot is more than just a peaceful patio—the food coming out of the kitchen is excellent too. We particularly love the crispy marinated fried pork, tom yum soup that comes with a major kick, and the perfectly sweet yellow curry with vegetables.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Kerlin BBQ

Sure, you can get great brisket, ribs, and sausage at Kerlin. But coming here and skipping out on the pork belly burnt ends or the barbecue kolaches is like showing up at a steakhouse and sticking to the salad. The barbecue is among the best in the city, but a few bites of those burnt ends will be the highlight of any day. And if you like your sides on the unconventional end, the blue cheese coleslaw is the twist you didn’t know you needed.
The Infatuation

Havana Grill & Mojito Bar

Havana Grill in River North has dishes from all over Latin America, including ceviche, chiles rellenos, eight different mojitos, and jibaritos—which is our favorite thing to order here. Havana Grill’s steak jibarito has chargrilled skirt steak is folded high, melded with caramelized onions and chihuahua cheese that spills out between the two plantains after your first bite. It’s good the way it is, but even better, after drenching it in the small side of garlic oil with the seasoned fries that come with it.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Hometown Barbecue

Some things are good enough on their own. For example, finding $50 on the ground is great. Adopting a puppy is wonderful. We could stop there and be just fine. But imagine if you went to pick up that $50 bill and discovered a $100 underneath it, or if you brought home that adorable puppy and then learned it knew how to do your taxes.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

