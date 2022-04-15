ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

New music Friday: G-Eazy, Cardi B and Swedish House Mafia

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes. G-Eazy honors his late mother on her birthday with the new song, “Angel,” out now. The song was written for his mom, Suzanne Olmsted, who passed away last fall. “There will never be enough words to describe the feeling of losing...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

