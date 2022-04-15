New music Friday: G-Eazy, Cardi B and Swedish House Mafia

Ceaser and Teddy have clashed amid the drama with Cheyenne. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser is dealing with some current challenges in his personal life. His relationship with his daughter Cheyenne has fallen completely apart. She accused him of beating her on social media. Ceaser has denied this, however, Cheyenne’s mother Crystal said she believes their daughter is telling the truth. On top of that, Cheyenne had a nasty back and forth with Ceaser’s girlfriend Suzette on social media. And at one point, Suzette made some controversial accusations about Cheyenne’s s*xual history. After everything went down, Ceaser felt that the best way to fight back was to sue Crystal for defamation. So he held a press conference and insisted that would be his next step.

