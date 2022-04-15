ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havana Grill & Mojito Bar

By Jessica Rome
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Havana Grill in River North has dishes from all over Latin America, including ceviche, chiles rellenos, eight different mojitos,...

The Infatuation

Moreno Barbecue

Moreno Barbecue in South Austin is a relative newcomer on the barbecue scene, having transitioned from a trailer that opened in 2019 to a brick-and-mortar that finally opened in late 2021. Standouts here are the classic, snappy sausages and the juicy smoked chicken. The tender brisket has a peppery bite, and it’s easily some of the best in town. The thickly-sliced smoked pork belly, something you don’t see at barbecue spots too often, is rich without being excessively fatty, and it has an incredible bark. All the central Texas barbecue is nearly perfectly executed. Moreno also veers towards bar food, with dishes like brisket nachos, smoked burgers, and a hefty brisket grilled cheese sandwich. There’s also a Tex-Mex vibe with tacos on the menu. On Sundays, they often do smoked barbacoa or brisket guisada.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Masti Indian Grill

Masti brings London’s Brick Lane curry experience to NYC with a long list of thick and sweet curries popular in British curry houses. They do a good Rogan Josh and Achari curry, but we like to order the Chettinad curry for something less-creamy that's loaded with dry spices. Eat it with a thinner bread like a paratha or chapati, rather than naan or rice. You want something that’ll soak everything up to create a wet, sopping bite that melts in your mouth like one of those magical Listerine strips.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Minghin Cuisine

If you need a place to take your out-of-town relatives after sightseeing around the Loop, grab some dim sum at the downtown location of MingHin. The massive dining space might look fancy, but it’s casual enough for a family-style meal where you'll feel comfortable leaping across the table for the last dumpling. Their dim sum menu is full of an endless array of choices, so there’s bound to be something that every member of your family will like. Some of our favorite options are juicy shrimp and pork shumai, chewy rice crepes filled with beef, steamed BBQ pork buns, and desserts like puffy egg custard tarts. They also have larger entrees, but dim sum is what keeps us coming back here.
RESTAURANTS
Today's Transitions

Light the Grill

This warmer weather just begs for the doors to be opened and the grills to be lit. To get you inspired, we tried a little of everything — and found that no matter what we threw on the grill, it ramped up the flavor to create an easy meal full of spring tastes.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Catalina Bar and Grill

Catalina is often referred to as a member of the “Holy Trinity of Hollywood Jazz Clubs” (along with The Baked Potato and Herb Albert’s), and it’s not difficult to see why. Stumble into this iconic Sunset Blvd. club any night of the week, and there’s a decent shot you’ll catch one of the best jazz musicians in the country doing a live set. Despite being located underneath a nondescript office building, the acoustics in the room are fantastic and the intimate space means there really isn’t a bad room in the house. Reservations are recommended for big acts, and if you show up hungry, there’s a large menu filled with salads, pastas, and big plates of meat.
RESTAURANTS
La Crosse Tribune

Grilled Salad Flatbreads

“I hear from people all the time that they like salads, but they also love their carbs,” says Jennifer Struik, MS, RD, a personal chef in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Don’t be afraid to combine the two by loading greens onto or into just about anything carb-centered, whether it’s a sandwich, wrap, pizza, pasta or rice dish.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Infatuation

Alexandra’s Macarons

Alexandra’s Macarons is a bakery in the Central District that predictably serves French macarons. But on Thursday and Friday evenings from 4 to 8pm, their cafe space turns into a pizzeria aptly named “Pizza Queens,” and it’s the best pizza-related secret in town. Their pies have a great bouncy bread-like feel to them, the fresh mozzarella in their margherita swirls with the tomato to make a milky pink sauce, and if you’re a fan of white pizzas, they serve a delicious french onion soup-inspired option slathered in caramelized onion and breadcrumbs. With just a few bistro tables, the occasional live music duet, and a short menu of wine and beer, it makes for an exciting (yet low-key) pizza date you can later brag about to anyone who will listen.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

CY Chinese Restaurant

This is one of the best places to get mapo tofu in Miami: tender cubes of soft tofu in a spicy, garlicky sauce jam-packed with the aroma of tobanjan, a fermented broad bean and chili paste from Szechuan. It also gives you that tingly sensation in your mouth from the addition of Szechuan peppercorns. The dan dan noodles are another regional specialty that CY does exceptionally well: bouncy wheat noodles in a spicy sauce with ground meat and pickled mustard greens. The dining room is a little fancier than some of the other Chinese restaurants on this guide and it can feel like you’re at a formal banquet, which is fitting for the quality of the food here.
MIAMI, FL
FUN 107

Bar and Grill Opening at Former Libad’s in New Bedford

Finally, new life is coming to the South End and taking over the former Libad's Seaside Tavern. The 578 Brock Ave. establishment was known for many years as Libad's Bar & Grille until Bar Rescue upgraded it in 2013 and created Libad's Seaside Tavern. Unfortunately, the bar was among those...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Infatuation

Wildseed

With its prime location near the Palace of Fine Arts and the Presidio, Wildseed often has wait times upwards of 90 minutes—but don’t let that deter you from some of the best vegetarian and plant-based meals in the city. Each of their seven menus has options that are familiar, but with a vegan/vegetarian twist. If you’re aiming for a midday meal, check out their beet poke—including macadamia, baby cucumbers, ponzu, and served with seaweed garlic crackers—or their version of rigatoni bolognese with mushrooms, ground Impossible, chard, and parmesan. For late-night sweets, order their Meyer lemon agave cheesecake, served with whipped coconut cream and coconut shavings.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bombay Wraps

When you’re rushing to audit some spreadsheets like the fate of the world depends on it, use your precious window of time for the fast casual Indian food at Bombay Wraps in the Loop. This counter-service spot specializes in paratha and roti wraps with fillings like tangy chicken tikka, spiced potatoes and cauliflower, or savory pieces of curried lamb. You can also get all of these in a rice bowl for something a little more substantial or a salad if you want to avoid the carbs. Despite being a fairly small space, they actually have decent seating, but the fast service guarantees that you can quickly return to the office to finish everything before the clock strikes five.
BOMBAY, NY
The Infatuation

Essex Pearl

We can’t help but feel like Stefon when we tell people that the downstairs at Essex Market (also known as The Market Line) is NYC’s hottest restaurant destination. With options like Gouie and Banchan By Sunny at People’s Wine, there are finally as many great sit-down places as there are typical food court-style vendors. The latest addition, seafood spot Essex Pearl, recently reopened with a Southeast Asian menu featuring basically everything from the ocean—and all of the food is well executed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

My Little Home Thai Kitchen

Even though it’s only a few minutes away from the major studio lots, the pleasantness of sitting on My Little Thai Home’s front porch cannot be overstated. Tiny potted plants adorn the wooden walls, shade covers every table, and though Hollywood Way isn’t exactly a side street, it’s far more tranquil than the major Burbank thoroughfares. And yet, this family-run spot is more than just a peaceful patio—the food coming out of the kitchen is excellent too. We particularly love the crispy marinated fried pork, tom yum soup that comes with a major kick, and the perfectly sweet yellow curry with vegetables.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Baklava House

On North Lamar, next door to a Maudie’s, there’s the new Mediterranean bakery/pastry shop Baklava House. There’s a whole variety of pastries, including baklava, barazek, knafeh, and maamoul. They also serve Manakish, the pizza-like Lebanese flatbread, with toppings like za'atar, muhammara, and cheese and spinach.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Boonie Foods

This Filipino spot started out as a pop-up in Logan Square, and now has a permanent home at Revival Food Hall. The menu is full of hits, from entrees like bagnet and liempo (which comes with delicious garlic rice and a fried egg) to their incredible mac salad and pickled papaya. We've enjoyed everything we've eaten from Boonie Foods, but want to take a little extra time to call out the sisig. The menu description is “the best thing you’ll ever eat” and we’re not arguing with that—and we eat a lot.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Patria Coffee

Located in Compton, this organic coffee roaster is home to fantastic cold brews, tea lattes, and some of our favorite merch in the game. Founded by neighborhood locals Deanna and Geoffrey Martinez, the two opened Patria after a successful Indigegogo campaign and now serve their house-roasted coffee out of a cozy storefront on Alameda Street. Their seasonal dark roast is heavy and perfect for a French press, while their espresso beans are tinged with a fruity sweetness.
COMPTON, CA
The Infatuation

Pecan Square Café

Pecan Square Cafe is the latest restaurant from the people behind spots like Sammie’s, Perla’s, Lamberts, Pool Burger, and Clark’s Oyster Bar (it’s actually right behind Clark’s in Clarksville). Inspired by California restaurants like Zuni Cafe, Pecan Square Cafe has a rustic, simple, and seasonally-driven menu, with dishes like handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and a whole roasted chicken for two. As one might expect, the attention to detail and design is high, the space is airy and light-filled, and it’s nearly booked out a month in advance (although they do reserve tables for walk-ins).
CLARKSVILLE, NY
The Infatuation

Awash Ethiopian Restaurant

Miami-Dade County has exactly one Ethiopian restaurant. We’d like more, but hey, at least our one Ethiopian restaurant is incredibly good. You’ll find Awash Ethiopian in Miami Gardens, and it’s usually full of people tearing chunks of spongy injera bread and using it to scoop up piles of beautifully seasoned and spiced vegetables and meat. The best things to get here are the Taste of Awash platter or the vegetarian combo if you don’t eat meat. An Ethiopian coffee to finish things off is a good call too unless you’re trying to go to sleep in the next eight hours.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Infatuation

The Jibarito Stop

After outgrowing their extremely popular food truck, The Jibarito Stop opened a restaurant in Pilsen in 2015. Their specialty, the jibarito, comes in four varieties including steak, slow-roasted lechón, vegetarian, and vegan (and they have a vegan potato salad and a vegan side of beans). Their jibaritos also come in convenient half sizes for each option. The woman-owned business also serves piñon, a sweet and savory Puerto Rican-style casserole, and a brightly flavored mango coconut salad topped with a cilantro and tamarind dressing. The seating at the front of the restaurant gives you a raised view of the 18th street “L” that elevates (pun intended) the whole dining experience.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Good Shape Pizza

Pizza toppings are great, but it’s just as important to recognize the mightiness of a stupendous cheese pie. That brings us to Good Shape. This mobile pizza operation has popped up at Add-A-Ball, Chuck’s Hop Shop, and Oddfellow’s Cafe, and their small pies covered in char bubbles are both crisp and foldable at the same time—a true achievement in pizza-making. Between the simplicity of their tomato sauce, the fusing of mozzarella, pecorino, and provolone, and hints of chili flake and dried oregano, it all works together to become the best cheese pie in Seattle. The only correct side dish to complement your pizza is an order of sesame-coated cheeseburger rolls dunked in special sauce.
SEATTLE, WA
