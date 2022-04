SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters, police officers and dispatchers all have very stressful jobs that affect their mental health. “First responders in general just hide all their emotions and push down all of their traumas and the things they’ve seen and just bury it,” said Retired Firefighter Jan Collins. “At some point, it just cracks, and that’s what it did for me and does for everybody at some point.”

