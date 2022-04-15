ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New twists in Pam Hupp case revealed on ‘Dateline’

By Stephanie Thompson
 3 days ago

(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” Keith Morrison reports on the latest twists and turns in the case of Pam Hupp, who was charged last year in the murder of her close friend.

Here is a preview of Morrison’s report:

LEAH ASKEY: I’m not a person that’s gonna sit in judgment of anybody else.

Her name is Leah Askey.

LEAH ASKEY: But I will put my morals and my ethics up against anyone.

The woman whose prosecution of the wrong person brought the whole bizarre story to our attention in the first place. We’ve been wanting to talk to her for years and now finally we have.

LEAH ASKEY: They act like that I have horns, and I just came out after this guy, and that’s not what occurred at all.

Leah Askey will tell us her side of the story and why she says she was right all along.

LEAH ASKEY: I did my job. And I did it well. And had I not done it well, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.

But at the heart of it was that thing about Pam.

MARY ANDERSON: It’s Pam. Anything can happen.

PAM: I had a sack of cash. Am I not clear?

PAM: She loved me. I loved her. We had a special relationship.

MARY ANDERSON: I had no idea things would get this crazy.

Friday’s “Dateline” is a continuation of Keith Morrison’s years-long reporting on Pam Hupp, including how she impersonated a real-life “Dateline” producer. Watch “The Real Thing About Pam” at 9 p.m. on News 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

