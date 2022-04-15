ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yungblud releases new ‘﻿The Funeral﻿’ EP

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYungblud has released a new EP called The Funeral, dedicated to his new single of the same name. The four-track set,...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Stereogum

Dave Grohl Releases Metal EP As Fictional Band Dream Widow

Foo Fighters released their horror comedy Studio 666 a month ago. Now comes the companion piece: a death metal EP recorded by Dave Grohl and friends in character as the fictional band Dream Widow. I guess they are not entirely fictional now that they’ve released an EP?. Grohl did...
ROCK MUSIC
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Are Ready For Easter In Adorable Spring Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. While Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram has lately been Kravis central, she snuck in a super cute mother-daughter photo with her daughter Penelope. On April 15, Kardashian posted an adorable photo featuring her and her daughter Penelope, 9, who is clearly both ready for Easter. You can see the photo from her Instagram story HERE. Kardashian captioned the photo, saying, “Mommy daughter nails.” The pair are sporting matching manicures, boasting a floral and pastel color scheme. The mother-daughter duo’s matching set comprises light blue, light pink, and red flowers throughout. The Kardashians frequently post their fresh manicures...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Yungblud
Kerrang

Listen: Weezer release new SZNZ: Spring EP

To mark the spring equinox, March 20, Weezer have just released their new EP, SZNZ: Spring. The seven-song EP is a part of the band's latest ambitious undertaking: a string of seasonal EPs throughout the year, with SZNZ: Summer, SZNZ: Autumn and SZNZ: Winter all still to come. Speaking with...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Hirsch Effekt to release socially distanced concept EP Solitaer this summer

German progressive metal trio The Hirsch Effekt are to release their socially distanced concept EP, Solitaer, on August 26 via Long Branch Records. The four-track, which includes their math metal single Nares, takes the idea of social distancing during the pandemic and turns it into an art form. Each band member has written one track completely on their own and there's also a full band version of Gregaer, originally released on last year's orchestral EP of the same name, to wrap things up.
ROCK MUSIC
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Producer Teases Yet Another Steffy Twist: ‘All Hell’s Gonna Break Loose!’

It’s all going down on Tuesday, April 19. Brace yourself, because The Bold and the Beautiful is about to rip the rug out from under viewers yet again. How do we know? Because supervising producer Casey Kaspryzk said so, and regular readers will recall that he’s the same guy who first began hinting at the big twist which ultimately turned out to be Finn’s shocking death.
TV SERIES
#Abc Audio#Profanity
loudersound.com

How Three Dog Night turned a song no one knew into a party anthem everyone knows

Rarely has a cover inverted every single thing about the original as much as Three Dog Night’s version of Mama Told Me Not To Come. Written by one of America’s greatest songwriters as an ironic commentary on LA’s hedonistic party scene, it was turned into one of the party anthems of the early 70s.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Holds The Door Open For Jennifer Lopez While House Hunting In LA: Photo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were again spotted out on the town in Los Angeles as they continued their hunt for the perfect home! The soon-to-be-married-couple were seen walking out of a large property and heading into a black Range Rover, as Ben was the perfect gentleman, holding the car door open for his lady! They both kept things casual, yet still stylish for the outing, as J.Lo wore a long grey duster with dark flared jeans while Ben opted for a dark blue button down and khakis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Slams Teddy

Ceaser and Teddy have clashed amid the drama with Cheyenne. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser is dealing with some current challenges in his personal life. His relationship with his daughter Cheyenne has fallen completely apart. She accused him of beating her on social media. Ceaser has denied this, however, Cheyenne’s mother Crystal said she believes their daughter is telling the truth. On top of that, Cheyenne had a nasty back and forth with Ceaser’s girlfriend Suzette on social media. And at one point, Suzette made some controversial accusations about Cheyenne’s s*xual history. After everything went down, Ceaser felt that the best way to fight back was to sue Crystal for defamation. So he held a press conference and insisted that would be his next step.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Reality Show Called out Over Alleged Fake Audition

Britain's Got Talent returned to U.K. televisions on Saturday night, and there are already two big controversies. First, viewers were so convinced that the story behind a father's audition secretly arranged by his young daughters was contrived that ITV denied it was staged. Viewers also thought it was unfair that The Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred was allowed to compete and even received a Golden Buzzer.
TV SHOWS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
Complex

Mother of ‘Where We About to Eat At’ Viral Star Antwain Fowler Launches Fundraiser to Open Restaurant in His Honor

A fundraiser has been launched in support of opening a seafood restaurant in honor of the late Antwain “TJ” Fowler. Fowler, of course, became a star thanks to viral footage of the quickly-made-ubiquitous phrase “where we about to eat at?” The widely adored social media figure died at the age of 6 last November, with an initial statement shared at the time saying he had battled autoimmune enteropathy.
RESTAURANTS
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Fans Demand Universal Studios Remove Iconic Attraction Following Will Smith Oscar Slap

Fans are begging Universal Studios to remove an iconic attraction of theirs following the Will Smith Oscar slap controversy. The attraction in question is the Men in Black: Alien Attack at Universal Studios Orlando theme park, which is also home to Diagon Alley of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Simpsons at Springfield, USA, and E.T. Adventure. With that being said, the Men in Black attraction is one of the most popular and legendary attractions there.
ORLANDO, FL

