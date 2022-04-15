Clippers' Paul George tests positive for COVID-19, to miss play-in game vs. Pelicans

The Clippers suffered a devastating blow to their postseason prospects with the news that Paul George tested positive for COVID-19. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The loss of "PG-13" can't be overstated enough. George is at or near the top of the team's rankings in almost every notable statistical category.

George was limited to 31 games this season due to an elbow injury, but still paced the Clippers in points (24.3), assists (5.7), steals (2.2) and minutes per contest (34.7), while ranking second in rebounds per game (6.9) as well. Without George on the floor, Los Angeles will likely have to rely heavily on the likes of newcomer Norman Powell and veteran point guard Reggie Jackson, among others.

The survivor of the Clippers-Pelicans showdown on Friday will face the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.