ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Five of the best ten players at RBC Heritage

By ANDREA GUSSONI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After The Masters show, the PGA Tour is back in the limelight with RBC Heritage. At Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 14 to 17, 132 competitors will compete for the title and an eight million dollar prize pool. Among these also five of the best ten players...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth claims 2022 RBC Heritage via playoff with Patrick Cantlay for first win as a father

Even the best putters go through stretches where the hole looks small. Jordan Spieth admitted to feeling that way on Saturday. But winners know how to win, and on Sunday along the marshy shore of Calibogue Sound Spieth proved that he still knows how to find a way to close and collect the trophy, Tartan jacket and the seven-figure check that came with it (and pushed his career earnings over $50 million).
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf fans shocked as Jordan Spieth's wife runs onto the green with baby Sammy

Jordan Spieth is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour following playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage - and his wife Annie was understandably very excited about it all. Perhaps a little too excited, at least judging by the comments in the PGA Tour Instagram...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hilton Head Island, SC
Sports
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
State
South Carolina State
Golf.com

‘Holy smokes!’ Jordan Spieth misses 18-inch putt on final hole at RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth took full advantage of Moving Day at the RBC Heritage — until he got to the final hole. Standing on the 18th green, he was four under for the round, and his nine-under total put him just two shots behind the leaders. Better yet, Spieth had a birdie putt from just under 12 feet at the par-4 finisher to cut the lead to one heading into the final round.
GOLF
GolfWRX

TOUR REPORT: Jim Furyk speaks on his wild prototype lob wedge

Break out your tartan jackets: It’s RBC Heritage week at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head. Even though the event’s place in the PGA Tour schedule puts it the week after the Masters, the RBC Heritage boasts a strong field, with five of the top-10 players in the world in attendance.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler enters US Open Monday qualifier following RBC Heritage missed cut

Rickie Fowler has entered a Monday qualifier for the US Open to be held at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Ohio. Fowler also entered a Monday qualifier to get into the 2021 US Open as well, but he missed out on the event at Torrey Pines for the first time since 2010.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
WJCL

Inside the Ropes: Second Round of the 54th RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Professional golfers are back in the Lowcountry for the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing. South Carolina's only PGA Tour event is underway for the fifty-fourth time at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island. You can catch interviews and highlights with Sports Director...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Tennis World Usa

Us Open with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are among the members of the 122nd edition of the US Open, the third male Major of 2022 scheduled from 16 to 19 June at the Brookline Country Club (Massachusetts). The Grand Slam tournaments but not only. After returning to the field at The Masters,...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbc Heritage#Fedex Cup#The Pga Tour#Californian#Australian#Americans
Golf.com

WATCH: Jordan Spieth thrills young fans moments after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth is one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour, and after his final round at the RBC Heritage, he had a hoard of young fans waiting for the chance to snag some facetime with him. However, sitting in the clubhouse with a 13-under total, Spieth had...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Oliver Fisher: "Mister 59, it's a great feeling"

As part of the European Tour Group’s 50th anniversary celebrations, we remember Oliver Fisher’s piece of unmatched history when he shot the first ever 59 on the DP World Tour. It took 46 years and over 690,000 rounds of golf but on Friday, September 21, 2018, the Tour finally had its Mr 59 – Oliver Fisher.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Notah Begay will compete on the APGA Tour

Prominent NBC Sports/GOLF Channel announcer and former PGA TOUR standout Notah Begay will compete against a strong field of professional golfers on the APGA Tour next week when he plays the APGA Tour at TPC Scottsdale tournament as a special guest participant. Notah Begay, APGA Tour. The GOLF Channel analyst...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

DP Tour, a timeline from 1972 until the 2022

The 2022 season marks the 50th anniversary of the European Tour, now known as the DP World Tour, and official website continues to mark the special milestone by reviewing some of the major moments and accolades during the Tour’s advancement. DP Tour, timeline. Following a 20-year battle to revolutionise...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Nick Faldo, the third Masters Tournament title

With the DP World Tour’s 50th anniversary in full swing, official site looks back at Sir Nick Faldo’s memorable final-round comeback to win his third Masters Tournament title and sixth Major Championship in 1996. Faldo, already a five-time Major winner, trailed 54-hole leader Greg Norman by six shots...
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Jordan Spieth Drives Titleist to Victory at the 2022 RBC Heritage

On Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth produced a 5-under par 66 and then beat Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole to claim victory at the RBC Heritage. Spieth’s final day at the iconic Pete Dye design included two eagles and three birdies against just two bogeys en route to a four-day total of 13-under par.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

40K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy