Crossover Community Impact breaks ground on $24 million dollar community center in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crossover Community Impact, a Christian non-profit focused on north Tulsa, broke ground this afternoon on a $24 million dollar community center.

The ten-acre parcel of land Crossover Community Impact will build on will not only be the future home of a large community center, it will house the Crossover Preparatory Academy all-boys school that is currently meeting in another building.

At Friday’s groundbreaking, we met a student who says the sense of community he’s experienced during his time as a student at the academy has made all the difference.

Jamin Holliday, 17, stood with his classmates before Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony, said he enrolled in Crossover Preparatory Academy all-boys school back in the 7th grade.

He and his family actually in Broken Arrow, but worship at Crossover Bible Church and make the trek to north Tulsa for church and school.

So far, Holliday, who is the youngest of eight, says he’s enjoyed his time as a student at the

all-boys school that meets in a building on north Madison in north Tulsa. “They’ll see you in ways you’ve never seen yourself,” he remarked during an interview before the groundbreaking. He also said the experience has made him better as a person. Transforming lives is part of Crossover Community Impact Board President Phillip Abode’s vision: “When folks come together to really address the issues in our community real transformation can happen,” he remarked. “We are trying to develop a leadership pipeline for our community.” When the new community center opens its doors in the Fall of 2023, it will be the new home for the non-profit’s Preparatory Academy all-boys school. A move principal John Lepine is very excited about: “We don’t want students to have to leave to get a good education,” he said.

While Holliday will be a member of the first graduating class from Crossover Preparatory Academy next spring, before the school moves to the new location, his parents John and Kelly Holliday say they are still excited about what the school will have to offer to the next generation.

“I’m especially happy for the future generations,” said Kelly Holliday, “I believe that as they see more young people come through this school, graduate, go to college, come back and be in the community, that you’ll get more parental buy in.”

She says parental support is the key to young peoples’ lives in the community. When school is not in session, the community center, which will have a gymnasium, a cafeteria, and a weight room, will offer recreational and education opportunities for adults and children in north Tulsa:

“Under resourced communities usually get this way because everyone who can leave leaves,” Abode said, ”And so we’re trying to reverse that trend and say no this is a place you can come make this home and help to see it grow and thrive again.”

Right now Crossover Community Impact has raised $20.8 million of its $24 million dollars goal. The non-profit got some help from Tulsa County that kicked in $4 million in ARPA funding, and $4.2 million in tax credits helped them inch closer to their goal. Construction is set to begin in May.

©2022 Cox Media Group