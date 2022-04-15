ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Man dead, woman hurt in attempted murder-suicide in Lynnwood

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
Snohomish County Sheriff's Office patrol car File photo. (Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney, Facebook)

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A man is dead, and a woman was shot in an attempted murder-suicide at a Lynnwood apartment complex early Friday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 12:15 a.m., deputies were called to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 12900 block of Mukilteo Speedway.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, a 48-year-old woman, who had been shot in the torso.

Deputies gave first aid to the woman until medics arrived. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries.

A 64-year-old California man with a single gunshot wound to his head was found dead at the scene.

As deputies investigated, they learned the woman arrived at the apartment complex shortly after midnight, and as she was walking in the hallway on the way to her apartment, the man shot her and then turned the gun on himself, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A gun was recovered at the shooting scene.

Authorities said the 64-year-old suspect was identified as the victim’s estranged husband.

