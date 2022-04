Sydney Soloski couldn’t have asked for a much better ending to her gymnastics career. The University of Utah finished in third place at the 2022 NCAA women’s gymnastics championships and Soloski herself received a 9.9125 for the final routine of her career, a floor performance that drew raucous applause from all in attendance at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, not just Utah fans.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO