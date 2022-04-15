ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Man wanted for Camden shooting in custody

By Mike Olson
abccolumbia.com
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Deputies in Kershaw County say a man wanted in a recent...

www.abccolumbia.com

WSPA 7News

Man charged with shooting woman, leaving her in ditch

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a shooting that left a woman in a ditch. According to Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Henry Khalik Richardson of Newberry was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Deputies said a woman called around […]
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
WSPA 7News

Wanted fugitive arrested after 18 months on the run

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted fugitive was arrested Thursday in Gaffney. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Corrensky Marchiz Thompson was arrested on Limestone Street around 2:30 p.m. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the drone team had a drone above a downtown apartment building searching for Thompson. Thompson climbed out […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Man found shot to death near Shop Road in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Saturday afternoon. Officers say around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, officers were called to an area off Longwood Road near Shop Road after getting a call that there's been a shooting there. When officers arrived they...
COLUMBIA, SC

