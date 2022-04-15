Man wanted for Camden shooting in custody

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man found bound in his basement in Jackson, SC. Eldon W. Ledford was found deceased in the basement of his home in Jackson, South Carolina on November 14th, 2021. Upon officer’s arrival […]
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a shooting that left a woman in a ditch. According to Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Henry Khalik Richardson of Newberry was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Deputies said a woman called around […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A chief deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated after more than two years on the job. The sheriff’s office confirmed to News 2 they terminated deputy Joyce Smith, effective April 1st. Documents revealed Sheriff Graziano terminated Smith because she was in default on paying her student […]
A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff is defending the fatal shooting of a Black man who advanced on officers with a wooden stake, saying deputies can’t be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations. The remarks by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott came Sunday amid...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two women have been arrested after an assault in the Lowe’s break room. According to the warrant, Desjanque Marshade Walker, 21, and Sharique Corneial Walker, 19, went into the break room of the Lowe’s on Peach Orchard Road, and they beat up the victim, sprayed her with pepper spray, and took […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted fugitive was arrested Thursday in Gaffney. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Corrensky Marchiz Thompson was arrested on Limestone Street around 2:30 p.m. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the drone team had a drone above a downtown apartment building searching for Thompson. Thompson climbed out […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the two men shot to death at an apartment off Decker Boulevard Tuesday morning. Coroner Naida Rutherford confirmed 50-year-old Richard Boineau and 42-year-old Lance Scott of Columbia were the people who were killed in the shooting. The Richland County...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has announced the arrest of three more teenagers in the killing of a 14-year-old that happened earlier this month near a Columbia neighborhood. Deputies say that two 14-year-olds and a 15-year old have been charged with murder. Their names have not...
NEW YORK - Police have released surveillance video of a person of interest wanted in connection to the death of Stephaun Stewart, a 24-year-old who was fatally shot during a dispute that started inside a Dunkin' in the Bronx on Friday. According to Stewart's aunt, a witness told the family...
A woman in South Carolina got what was the equivalent to a pie in the face Wednesday, and police now police need help finding the man they say carried out the crime. What's more, police said it's not the first time the crime has been reported in the last 24-hours.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder following a shooting Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred at the Nu Way Gas Station on 221 South in Waterloo around 6 p.m. When deputies responded, they discovered that there […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Saturday afternoon. Officers say around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, officers were called to an area off Longwood Road near Shop Road after getting a call that there's been a shooting there. When officers arrived they...
