ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Tennessee woman who claimed deputy baptized her after traffic stop found dead

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rV54A_0fAVix5m00

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — A woman who filed a lawsuit claiming a sheriff’s deputy baptized her in a lake instead of arresting her, has been found dead in her home.

Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, on Wednesday, where they found Shandle Marie Riley dead, WRCB reported.

Riley had filed a lawsuit against two deputies in Hamilton County, alleging that during a traffic stop in February 2019, she admitted she had marijuana in the car, and that she allowed one of the deputies to baptize her in his underwear while the other recorded it because the deputy had told her he wouldn’t arrest her if she got baptized, WRCB reported.

In an opinion on April 7, the judge in the case ruled the lawsuit against Jacob Goforth, the deputy who allegedly witnessed the incident, could move forward, The American Bar Association Journal reported.

The lawsuit alleges the other deputy, Daniel Wilkey, touched Riley inappropriately during a search, asked her whether she had been baptized, told Riley that, “God was talking to him,” and said he would only write her a citation if she got baptized, The American Bar Association Journal reported.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case and told WTVC it would wait for the medical examiner to conduct an autopsy before determining whether there was foul play in Riley’s death.

Riley’s attorney, Robin Flores, told WTVC the case against the deputies can still move forward despite Riley’s death because her deposition was done and her testimony preserved.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Woman serving 15 years for murder found dead in her cell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate who pleaded guilty to murdering a man in November 2017. 21-year-old Myeisha Brown was found dead in her cell at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, formerly the Tennessee Prison for Women. Brown was...
NASHVILLE, TN
WAFF

Methamphetamine found during Morgan County traffic stop

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit were operating in the Danville area on March 25 when they conducted a traffic stop that led to the discovery of methamphetamine. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agents discovered methamphetamine,...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Crime & Safety
Soddy-daisy, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Soddy-daisy, TN
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
KRMG

Woman found dead on her front porch in Turley

TURLEY, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was found dead on her front porch of a Turley home Friday morning. Officer Andre Baul with the Tulsa Police Department said a young woman was found unresponsive by firefighters just before 8 a.m. near 61st Street North and MLK. Investigators told FOX23 she had been dead between four and five hours by the time first responders arrived.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptized#Wtvc
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News On 6

Police Searching For Answers After Woman Found Dead Outside Tulsa Home

An unusual call and discovery Friday morning is leaving Tulsa Police with a lot of unanswered questions. Police say just before 8, someone living near 66th Street North and MLK looked out their front door, to see a woman lying on their neighbor's front porch. "The fire department got called,”...
TULSA, OK
WKTV

Rome woman arrested after 2 guns seized during traffic stop

ROME, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Rome police arrested a 30-year-old woman after finding two guns during a traffic stop Wednesday night. After stopping a vehicle on the 200 block of Floyd Avenue around 7:45 p.m., officers saw a shotgun on the floor of the backseat in plain view. For safety...
ROME, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Stanley woman charged following traffic stop

Police say a Stanley woman was cited following a traffic stop. According to a news release, Penn Yan Police Department charged Heidi R. Cooley, 22, of Stanley with aggravated unlicensed operation. The traffic stop was initiated when police observed Cooley to be operating while having a headlight out. Upon investigation,...
STANLEY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Teen found with loaded handgun in traffic stop

UTICA — A Utica teenager was found with a loaded handgun during a suspicious traffic stop in the city Tuesday night, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said they pulled over a vehicle at Noyes and Schuyler streets at about 11:30 p.m., and they could see the occupants inside start moving around as the officers approached. Police said the vehicle also started moving forward a short distance after initially coming to a stop.
UTICA, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
81K+
Followers
102K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy