ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Crossover Community Impact breaks ground on $24 million dollar community center in north Tulsa

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xP1X1_0fAVivKK00

TULSA, Okla. — Crossover Community Impact, a Christian non-profit focused on north Tulsa, broke ground this afternoon on a $24 million dollar community center.

The ten-acre parcel of land Crossover Community Impact will build on will not only be the future home of a large community center, it will house the Crossover Preparatory Academy all-boys school that is currently meeting in another building.

At Friday’s groundbreaking, we met a student who says the sense of community he’s experienced during his time as a student at the academy has made all the difference.

Jamin Holliday, 17, stood with his classmates before Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony, said he enrolled in Crossover Preparatory Academy all-boys school back in the 7th grade.

He and his family actually in Broken Arrow, but worship at Crossover Bible Church and make the trek to north Tulsa for church and school.

So far, Holliday, who is the youngest of eight, says he’s enjoyed his time as a student at the

all-boys school that meets in a building on north Madison in north Tulsa. “They’ll see you in ways you’ve never seen yourself,” he remarked during an interview before the groundbreaking. He also said the experience has made him better as a person. Transforming lives is part of Crossover Community Impact Board President Phillip Abode’s vision: “When folks come together to really address the issues in our community real transformation can happen,” he remarked. “We are trying to develop a leadership pipeline for our community.” When the new community center opens its doors in the Fall of 2023, it will be the new home for the non-profit’s Preparatory Academy all-boys school. A move principal John Lepine is very excited about: “We don’t want students to have to leave to get a good education,” he said.

While Holliday will be a member of the first graduating class from Crossover Preparatory Academy next spring, before the school moves to the new location, his parents John and Kelly Holliday say they are still excited about what the school will have to offer to the next generation.

“I’m especially happy for the future generations,” said Kelly Holliday, “I believe that as they see more young people come through this school, graduate, go to college, come back and be in the community, that you’ll get more parental buy in.”

She says parental support is the key to young peoples’ lives in the community. When school is not in session, the community center, which will have a gymnasium, a cafeteria, and a weight room, will offer recreational and education opportunities for adults and children in north Tulsa:

“Under resourced communities usually get this way because everyone who can leave leaves,” Abode said, ”And so we’re trying to reverse that trend and say no this is a place you can come make this home and help to see it grow and thrive again.”

Right now Crossover Community Impact has raised $20.8 million of its $24 million dollars goal. The non-profit got some help from Tulsa County that kicked in $4 million in ARPA funding, and $4.2 million in tax credits helped them inch closer to their goal. Construction is set to begin in May.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Robbery at north Tulsa park leads to shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a robbery at Chamberlain Park on Saturday night led to a shooting. Around 9:30 p.m. police say a group of four boys stole shoes from another boy at the park near East 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard in north Tulsa. Police...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa County, OK
Society
County
Tulsa County, OK
Tulsa, OK
Society
Tulsa County, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Society
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
KTUL

Aaliyah Lindsey, 13-year-old Oklahoma girl, missing for one year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released a reminder of Aaliyah Lindsey, a 13-year-old when she went missing a year ago today. Now 14, Lindsey went missing on April 14, 2021, when she left her residence in Schulter, Okla., and did not return home.
SCHULTER, OK
KOCO

Strong to severe storms moving into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — There is a risk for severe storms in Oklahoma on Monday. 7:10 p.m. Monday Update: As of 7:10 p.m., there are no longer any tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma. There are some severe thunderstorm warnings east of Tishomingo and Madill. 6:55 p.m. Monday Update: Southern Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Attempted child abduction in Bartlesville leaves family shaken

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two neighborhoods in Green Country have, in less than a week, reported potential child abductions. One was in Broken Arrow and the latest was in Bartlesville's Rolling Oaks neighborhood off of Hwy 75. Candace Keahtigh said her 10-year-old daughter was biking in the neighborhood Thursday...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Development#Uban Construction#Christian#Broken Arrow#Crossover Bible Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke community gathers for “Local Impact for Tomorrow” Center ribbon cutting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday was a day four years in the making. “With the input of school leadership, teachers, parents and guardians, a vision formed. To create a place where not only health needs of students are addressed, but also family needs and other needs. A place where trends are reversed. Where people can learn not only to survive, but thrive,” said Shirley Holland, Carilion Vice President of Planning and Community Development.
ROANOKE, VA
Romesentinel.com

North Utica Community Center to host Spring Craft Fair April 9

UTICA — North Utica Community Center will host a Spring Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Organizers said they hope this will become a bi-annual event planned for the spring and fall. The craft fair is free, and benefits the programs of the North Utica Community Center at 50 Riverside Drive.
UTICA, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
60K+
Followers
104K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy