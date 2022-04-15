ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

A family reunion brought refugees together for 1st time in 3 years

By Kennedy Cook
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Muhoza family came to the Quad Cities in 2019 after spending 15 years in a refugee camp in east Africa. Originally from Congo, they relocated to Burundi to live in a refugee camp. The...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Family Reunion#Burundi#Congo#The Quad Cities
The Independent

‘Awful’ Rwanda plan condemned by peer and former child refugee who says it’s ‘unlikely’ to happen

Legal challenges will prevent the government from sending a single refugee to Rwanda, a Labour peer and former child refugee has predicted.Alf Dubs, brought to Britain from Czechoslovakia on a Kindertransport train in 1939, said he felt it “unlikely” the £120m scheme to offshore asylum processing in the east African country would ever get off the ground.He also suggested the plans – announced by Boris Johnson and home secretary Priti Patel this week – would breach the Geneva Convention, and that he expected them to be widely opposed in the House of Lords.“As soon as they try and remove...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Shropshire Star

Asylum seekers to be taken to hostel in Rwandan capital

Hope House is currently being used as accommodation for tourists. Plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda from the UK are anticipated to initially see people taken to a hostel in the capital city for processing. Hope House, a hostel in Nyabugogo, the Gasabo district of Kigali, is currently being...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Ex-asylum seeker doctor 'shocked' by Rwanda plan

A doctor who fled Afghanistan as a 15-year-old has said he is "shocked", after hearing some asylum seekers will be given a one-way ticket to Rwanda under new plans. The government said the £120m scheme would cut people trafficking. Dr Waheed Arian grew up "hiding" from rockets and bombs...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'What's taking so long?' Thousands of British families offering sanctuary to Ukrainian refugees are stuck in a massive backlog - with the Home Office 'seriously behind schedule'

Thousands of British families who have offered sanctuary to Ukrainian refugees were stuck in a massive backlog last night. More than 25,000 completed applications have been submitted to the Homes for Ukraine scheme – meaning a high number of Britons have matched themselves up with evacuees. But Government sources...
IMMIGRATION
Bay News 9

Everyday Hero: Stitching together aid for Ukrainian refugees

Rachel Woodard is the owner of Quilted Twins Fabric and Quilt Store in Dade City. She’s one half of the sisters with her twin, Becky. The five-year-old business is paradise for quilters, but world events have made a real impact on the Woodards' lives. What You Need To Know.
DADE CITY, FL
The Independent

‘Immoral trade in human beings’: UK slammed for deporting asylum seekers in return for Rwanda refugees

Priti Patel has been accused of taking part in an “immoral trade of human beings” after it emerged the UK will take in a number of refugees from Rwanda in return for deporting thousands of asylum seekers to the country.Around 50 of the “most vulnerable refugees” in the African nation are to be resettled in Britain as part of a multimillion-pound deal agreed between the two countries last week, under which thousands of UK asylum seekers are set to be deported to Rwanda to have their claims considered there.It has also emerged that modern slavery victims will be among those...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy