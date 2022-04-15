First responders warn of phone scams

(WOWK) – Two local first responder agencies are warning the public of scammers posing as their agencies.

The first scam was reported by the Ashland Police Department in Boyd County, Kentucky. The APD said in a Facebook post that residents have said they’ve been receiving calls from someone claiming to be with their department and asking for “donations for equipment.”

The APD says they do not call citizens to request donations or equipment and that the call is a scam. Police ask if you receive this call and the phone number is visible on the call, report the number to the APD.

In the second scam, the Pomeroy Fire Department in Meigs County, Ohio, posted to Facebook that local residents have been receiving a text message with a link the sender claims leads to a website to allow the recipient to get $10 off a Pomeroy Fire Department T-Shirt, the PFD and the Pomeroy Firemen’s Association say they are not involved in a T-shirt sale.

According to the PFD, this scam has also portrayed other departments in recent months. They say any authentic fundraisers will be announced via the department’s social media, not through text.

