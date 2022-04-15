Darius Maddox Regular Season Highlights | Virginia Tech Guard

Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia softball team defeated Virginia Tech for the first time since 2017, as the Cavaliers upset the second-ranked Hokies 5-3 on Friday night in Blacksburg. The victory evened the three-game series at one game apiece. Katie Goldberg and Gabby Baylog each hit a home run...
(Griswold) On Monday the night the Griswold School Board approved the hire of Ryan Lockwood for the varsity girls basketball opening. Lockwood ascends from the assistant coaching role which he had served in the last two seasons. “He’s been doing a good job.” Activities Director Troy Nicklaus says, “He’s always giving good ideas to coach Hamilton. They got along really. We figured he was a good fit living in our school district. He’s our head baseball coach so I think he’s taking a lot of pride in the Griswold Tigers and I think he’ll do a good job.”
Zion Williamson isn’t playing in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round playoff series between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns, but the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick looks pretty good on the bench. The former Duke Blue Devils star, who’s been sitting out this...
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
The No. 8 Virginia women’s golf team lost to No. 4 Wake Forest in the semifinal round of match play at the ACC Championships by a 3-1-1 score. The Demon Deacons will face No. 16 Florida State in Sunday’s finals. UVA freshman Amanda Sambach picked up the Cavaliers’...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s tennis team won the ACC Regular Season Championship for the 15th time in program history, as the 6th ranked Cavaliers defeated Boston College 7-0 on Sunday at the Virginia Tennis Facility. UVA won the doubles point, as well as all six singles...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Liberty University senior standout and Malvern High School product Kelsi Hulit has been honored as the Mountain East Conference's Female Track Athlete of the Week for the second time this spring.
A senior thrower from Malvern, Hulit helped lead the Hilltopper women's team to a runner-up finish in...
Courtesy of Clemson Athletics WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Tyler Corbitt’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted Clemson to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 21-12 overall and 3-9 in the ACC. The Demon […]
Former Michigan running back De’Veon Smith might have been cut from the USFL for the most bizarre and ridiculous reason. A video that surfaced on Twitter appears to show the ex-Wolverine getting cut because he wants pizza instead of chicken salad. Seriously. In a clip from United By Football:...
Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 72-69 loss to Kansas in the NCAA Tournament National Championship. What an absolutely magical run for the Tar Heels. If you make it to the national championship game, you would love to win it, but for an eight seed to do what they did, this immediately becomes one of the most incredible seasons and stories in program history.
