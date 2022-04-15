ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash blocks portion of Highway 50 near Stockton Boulevard

By Katelyn Stark
 3 days ago

The Latest – Friday, April 15

1 p.m.

CHP says all lanes on Highway 50 at the 48th Street overcrossing are now open.

Original story below:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three lanes of westbound traffic are blocked after a tanker truck overturned on Highway 50.

The Sacramento Fire Department said a hazmat team is on site cleaning up fuel that leaked from the tanker.

Caltrans cameras show first responders and their vehicles on the highway in the area of Stockton Boulevard. Drivers are currently moving around the crash in the far right lane.

A Caltrans camera shows drivers moving around the crash on westbound Highway 50.
The California Highway Patrol says no one was injured in the accident .

Traffic delays of around 40 minutes are expected between Watt Avenue (Exit 11) and Stockton Boulevard (Exit 7). CHP expects the lanes to reopen in two hours.

Eastbound traffic is also experiencing delays.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

