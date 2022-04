Kennedy Space Center has been busy as usual, and we are not referencing the very engaging and educational theme park aspect of the business. We are referencing the launch pad, where some of the coolest activities in Titusville are taking place. There has been a lot more focus on space with all of the recent launches happening, however the Crew-4 mission has had a couple of date changes already. The good news is the Axium Space Launch has indeed taken place on April 8th; this historic flight took the first private crew of four to the International Space Station. Originally the Crew-4 was due to launch before the AX-1 and due to timing issues, they traded places on the launch calendar.

TITUSVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO