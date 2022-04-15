Bucks County restaurant hits the spot with traditional Passover plates

A popular eatery in the Hudson Valley disappointed residents by closing its doors for good. COVID and inflation are to blame. Last week, the Kitchenette in Ulster County shocked customers by announcing the longtime Hudson Valley eatery was closing after over 20 years in business. "High Falls Kitchenette will be...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I was a line cook at Misi, guests would frequently peer into the open kitchen and ask me what my favorite dish is. Time after time, I always found myself responding with the leeks. Leeks, really? But these leeks are special. They’re roasted until tender, slathered in a spicy and bright anchovy vinaigrette, topped with Sicilian pistachios, and finished with a drizzle of a very special ingredient: Italian-imported TuttoCalabria Calabrian Chili Oil. This sumptuous condiment makes any vegetable — even one as simple as leeks — so, so tasty.
If you grew up in a very small town like I did, you can really appreciate the restaurant choices that we have in the Evansville area. Seriously, in Princeton, IN we had a couple of pizza places, McDonald's, Long John Silver's, and sometimes we had a Hardee's. When the Burger King and Applebee's opened, it was a pretty big deal.
The news broke this week that will have so many of us rushing around to find our reusable bags and comfy walking shoes. With Spring officially starting it is no surprise that some of our favorite warm-weather activities are getting ready to get underway for 2022. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market...
THERE are a few items that will cost you more money to buy at warehouse stores. Since these items have a short shelf life, you would be better off avoiding bulk items and buying a smaller amount instead. Below we round up a handful of products you may want to...
When attending the get-together after a funeral in many areas of the country, you are sure to see a casserole dish of funeral potatoes on the table. This easy potato casserole recipe is a classic. Forget the name, this creamy hash brown casserole recipe is a comforting side dish even...
BRANCHBURG — A friend who was given a credit card to buy groceries for a homebound woman rang up thousands of dollars in unauthorized purchases and is now wanted by police. The woman who can not leave her house because of a medical condition, gave friend Lisa Pryor, 55, of Monroe, the credit card on Sept. 7, according to Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella.
Amish recipes are simple and delicious. Your vegetable garden doesn't have to be producing a bumper crop of cucumbers (that will happen soon enough!) for you to make this easy cucumber salad recipe. This Amish salad recipe is light and the perfect side dish for beef, chicken, pork, seafood –...
(WOLF) - Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking all Pennsylvanians to reduce bear-human interactions, as black bears are now starting to come out of hibernation. They say the bears may be bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. They suggest residents bring in such things as pet...
It seems that people in New Jersey have a hankering for all things Polynesian. Tiki-themed places always attract so many harried New Jerseyans who want to feel like they’re on vacation. So last year, when Brian and Jennifer Toner started Pau Hana, a chartered BYO floating Tiki experience, it...
When my now-husband, Matt, and I were dating I remember being a bit nervous walking into the family home where his grandmother Grace lived, but that didn’t last long. The small kitchen was hot from the oven being on all morning and every available surface was covered with a dish of some kind: platters of salami and cheese, bowls of chips and dip, aluminum foil pans piled high with meatballs and green beans and glazed ham. It immediately felt like home.
Jailhouse rice is a creamy rice casserole recipe full of ground beef and sausage. It's a southern recipe that's like the south in your mouth!. This easy Jailhouse rice casserole recipe can be a main dish or side dish. If you're not a fan of Italian sauce, you could double the ground meat and omit it. Rock on.
When you think of fresh seafood in New Jersey, many people's minds go immediately to the Jersey Shore. I mean, it makes sense. The less seafood needs to travel, the fresher and tastier it's going to be. Lately, Jersey has been receiving a lot of culinary accolades, and rightfully so.
Chicken breast and salad dressing are the cause of a pair of recent recalls announced by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Both were misbranded, which could lead to dangerous situations for people with allergies. The chicken was used in a variety of meal kits...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a Philadelphia retailer sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Extreme Green Scratch-Off. Josie’s Cigarette Outlet, located at 2651 South 15th St. in Philadelphia, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $1,000,000 Extreme Green is a $20 game that...
New Jersey is a state that’s overflowing with great restaurants and bars. But, there are a few establishments that definitely stand out from the rest. We decided to put together a list of some of the most unusual places to eat and drink here in the Garden State. So whether you’re looking to spice up date night or are just in the mood to experience something a little different this weekend, keep reading to find out more about these unique places.
There is no doubt that this announcement will cause disagreement and maybe even controversy. Naming the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey for 2022 is a tall task. It certainly isn't an easy job to name the best seafood restaurant in a state known for its amazing and fresh seafood. Butt, at the same time, you really want to say you ate at the best, right?
This list is based on prior customer reviews. The top 5 Barbecue Restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, are listed below. We've put together a list to help you find the finest BBQ Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA.
The classic chicken and rice recipe uses bone-in chicken, rice and canned cream of mushroom soup. This easy chicken and rice recipe uses boneless chicken thighs and lots of herbs and spices. Yum!. Serve this easy baked chicken recipe with a vegetable and salad for a complete family dinner everyone...
Comments / 0