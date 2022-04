Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is currently set to be the world’s first trillionaire, a study has suggested.Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk is currently the world’s richest man with an estimated new worth of around $263 billion (£199.95 billion).The 50-year-old could possibly become the world’s first trillionaire in two years, with “an annual average increase of 129%”.A study conducted by approve.com estimated Musk’s wealth could increase to “$1.38 trillion (£1.05 trillion) by 2024 at age 52”.Those who conducted the study explained: “We analysed the net worth of the richest 30 people in the world according to Forbes and recorded the last...

BUSINESS ・ 28 DAYS AGO