Senate President Robert Stivers at the Ky. capitol in frankfortStu Johnson/WEKU. Legislation to legalize sports wagering across the Commonwealth is now in the hands of the Kentucky Senate. The bill passed out of the House Friday on a 58 to 30 vote. Senate President Robert Stivers said he doesn’t personally see now as the time or place for sports betting. The Manchester republican added he’s not sensing a groundswell of support in his chamber.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO