According to recent studies, in 2022 around 70 percent of Americans want to take road trips in the U.S. rather than taking international flights abroad. This could be down to the aftermath of the pandemic, but it could also be attributed to the lack of overall travel over the past few years. The United States is one of the best countries in the world in terms of road tripping. The natural beauty and the diversity of the locations means that you will always see something different. Augusta County, VA has been earmarked as one of the best road trip locations in the country. Take a look at why Augusta County is a great road trip destination and how you can make your journey a success.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO