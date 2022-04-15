ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Morning extra- Carol’s Daughter

By D. Malik
phl17.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sponsored)- Black Maternal Health Week is this...

phl17.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Carol’s Daughter and Mama Glow Foundation’s ‘Love Delivered’ Initiative Expands Doula Access for Black Birthing People

Love Delivered, the Black Maternal Health Initiative by Carol’s Daughter and its founder, Lisa Price, in partnership with the Mama Glow Foundation and its founder, the world-renowned Doula, Latham Thomas, jointly announced that year two of the program will continue to focus on providing access to doula care for Black birthing people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism
Daily Mail

ASK CAROLINE: I’m fed up of looking after my friend

Q A friend who is in her 60s became ill many years ago and, as a result, feels anxious and unsafe about being on her own. She is single with no family. Although her doctor believes she would cope, she insists that she needs someone to be with her all the time – either in her home or by her going to a friend’s house. For many years, several of her friends and I have operated a sort of rota, where she stays with each of us for a week or two at a time. She doesn’t drive and lives several miles away. I prefer her to stay with me rather than visit her because I like to be in my own home. Recently she has started asking to stay more frequently. I think some friends have had enough and dropped out. I try to be sympathetic, but every suggestion I make as to how she could help herself – such as joining clubs or groups – is brushed aside. I’ve suggested she pay a carer to stay overnight, which she could afford, but she doesn’t want a stranger in her home. She will not consider moving to sheltered accommodation. My husband and I are in our 70s; he has heart problems and we both have arthritis. We want to enjoy the time we have left together, not worrying or feeling responsible for someone else. We’ve brought up children, nursed elderly and sick parents and now help out with grandchildren. We feel that any spare time should be ours. It has been going on for several years now with no end in sight. Am I being selfish?
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Mom Refused to Give Sister Her Second-Hand Baby Items — Is She Right?

Click here to read the full article. The verdict is out on an uncomfortable sibling disagreement. A Reddit user took to Am I The A**hole to share an argument she got in with her sister over baby clothes — and here’s how the whole situation went down. “I 28(F) have a 2 year old ‘Sophie,'” the user began. “My partner and I earn good money and my daughter has nice things. My sister (23F) is currently pregnant with a girl. I was at her house with my mom yesterday who was asking if my sister wanted to make a registry for her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
SCDNReports

Toddlers hospitalized after eating pot-laced snacks at Virginia Daycare

Toddlers hospitalized after eating pot-laced snacks at Virginia DaycareVirginia Sheriff. On March 2nd Deputy A.J. Deasy responded to Stafford Hospital Center for several toddlers with exposure to THC. Three children, all one year of age, were taken for treatment in the emergency room after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes.
KIDS
Daily Mail

ASK CAROLINE: Why did she terminate our baby?

Q A few months ago, my partner and I began a whirlwind relationship that surprised us both by the depth of our feelings. We discussed children right from the outset because she hadn’t become a parent yet and, for her, a long-term relationship would need to include children. While...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
My Journal Courier

Couple had to wait until after daughter's birth to learn what was wrong with heart

At their babies' 20-week ultrasound, Bridget and Jerrid Conway were eager to catch another glimpse of their twin girls. In the exam room, the technician moved the wand over Bridget's stomach. When she lingered over Twin A, or Sadie as they later named her, the Conways suspected something might be wrong. Their doctor said the right side of her heart looked larger than the left.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Grieving Widow Give Her Her House

Are in-laws at all entitled to take something a spouse shared with their late partner?. Death is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Whether it's a romantic partner or a parent, and in some cases children, the person who passes away always leaves behind those who love them. And with over 4 million people dying every year in the US due to accidents, illness, and the like, it's not an uncommon reality for many to experience.
Mary Duncan

Coming to terms with my daughter's disabilities

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of the hardest but best days of this adventure I call parenting was the day that I accepted the fact that my daughter was disabled, and that it wasn’t something that was going to change.

Comments / 0

Community Policy