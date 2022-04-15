Morning extra- Carol’s Daughter

Q A friend who is in her 60s became ill many years ago and, as a result, feels anxious and unsafe about being on her own. She is single with no family. Although her doctor believes she would cope, she insists that she needs someone to be with her all the time – either in her home or by her going to a friend’s house. For many years, several of her friends and I have operated a sort of rota, where she stays with each of us for a week or two at a time. She doesn’t drive and lives several miles away. I prefer her to stay with me rather than visit her because I like to be in my own home. Recently she has started asking to stay more frequently. I think some friends have had enough and dropped out. I try to be sympathetic, but every suggestion I make as to how she could help herself – such as joining clubs or groups – is brushed aside. I’ve suggested she pay a carer to stay overnight, which she could afford, but she doesn’t want a stranger in her home. She will not consider moving to sheltered accommodation. My husband and I are in our 70s; he has heart problems and we both have arthritis. We want to enjoy the time we have left together, not worrying or feeling responsible for someone else. We’ve brought up children, nursed elderly and sick parents and now help out with grandchildren. We feel that any spare time should be ours. It has been going on for several years now with no end in sight. Am I being selfish?

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 15 DAYS AGO