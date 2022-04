In 2006, I ran for statewide office. On election night as the returns came in it was obvious that it was going to be close, in fact, I was behind all night. At midnight, with 93 percent of the vote counted, I was down by over 1,800 votes, things looked grim. As the remainder of the votes from Canyon County and North Idaho came in, I began closing the gap. At 3:30 a.m. we were tied vote for vote. At the end of the night, after hundreds of thousands of votes cast I won by a little over 800 votes, that’s less than one vote per precinct. I learned from personal experience that every vote really does count.

