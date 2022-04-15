Boynton Beach police chief resigns after nearly four years

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 15-year-old Stagg High School student has died after she was stabbed multiple times by an intruder who approached campus, officials say. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday in front of campus, according to the Stockton Unified School District. The student was rushed to the hospital but she has since died, the superintendent confirmed at a press conference later on Monday. Officials say the suspect was detained immediately after the stabbing. He has only been identified as a man at this point. Scene of the investigation at Stagg High School. Stagg High was also immediately placed on lockdown, the...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO