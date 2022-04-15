ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

‘Still hear the bang’: Man hurt in random Gaston Co. shooting speaks out for the first time

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is forever changed after being randomly shot while walking down the street.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke to Randy Gibson exclusively Friday morning, two weeks after the shooting.

“I’m afraid to walk by a stranger any more,” he said.

On March 31, Gibson passed a man on the street near the Gaston County Courthouse, when police said the man turned around and shot Gibson without warning or provocation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nY4l_0fAVfiYy00
Gaston County Courthouse shooting

Gibson told Lemon that he is still nursing a broken jaw from the bullet wound in his face. He said doctors have told him he will be paralyzed forever on the left side of his face.

Because he looked at the suspect afterward, he said there is no question in his mind that Camren Bruneau Jean is the man who shot him

“I still hear the bang right down in the deep of my soul. Every day I hear it ‘cause it was so close to me, so close,” he said.

[ PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New Jersey man charged with shooting bystander near Gaston County Courthouse, police say ]

The bullet went into Gibson’s shoulder and through his face.

Gibson believes three things saved his life -- a loose-fitting hoodie, a knife he had in his pocket and the FedEx driver who heard his cries for help. He said that, without the hoodie, the shooter would have had a clear head shot. He also said he pulled a small knife as he fell to the ground and the shooter ran away.

“If it wasn’t been for the FedEx guy, he probably would have come back and shot me again,” he said. “Saved my life. He was a godsend.”

Jean is in jail charged with attempted murder.

Gibson said he forgives Jean, but he can’t forget.

“Why would you do it? I never done nothing to you,” he said. “I’ve been looking for an answer. I can’t get one.”

Police said there doesn’t seem to be a clear reason.

Gibson said if it is true that the shooting was random, then there is one blessing in the incident. He told Lemon that there are several pregnant women who work nearby and often walk there as well.

“I’m just so thankful it wasn’t one of them,” he said.

Gibson said he wants to meet the FedEx driver who called 911, and he wants to thank another random woman who happened to be driving by. She stopped to pray for him as he lay on the street.

(WATCH BELOW: New Jersey man charged with shooting bystander near Gaston County Courthouse, police say)

