Dollar Tree Glue Gun Recall

By Tawny The Rock Chick
 1 day ago
Did you guys hear about the recall on those Dollar Tree Glue Guns? Some Family Dollar stores were selling them too but they're mostly found at the Dollar Tree. They are the Crafters Square brand black and orange glue guns. I just bought one yesterday to bring to my mom's house...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

