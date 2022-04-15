The USFL paints Birmingham red, white, and blue with 13,000+ building wrap

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — In Tuscaloosa, a public hearing is scheduled for Thursday to discuss closing the 16th Street railroad crossing. It's something people on the street believe is needed to give them peace. "Well there needs to be something done about it," said Resident Frank Ward III. Trains...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An industrial coating and painting company building in Birmingham was evacuated Friday morning due to a hazmat chemical situation, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. The fire department said a chemical reaction caused the evacuation at Induron Protective Coatings on Richard Arrington Jr Blvd North.
Some travelers are tired of wearing a mask but with the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it will be just a little bit longer before you can board a flight without one. “I was hoping not to have to wear my mask on the way...
A popular bakery in downtown Jackson is changing locations. The Blue Julep will be moving from its current location on the corner of Jackson and Pearl streets to 143 W. Michigan Ave. in between Bella Notte and the former Economy Art and Framing building.
Birmingham, AL (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham has a rich history. Many around the world can only tell you about the tragedies that took place during the Civil Rights Movement, but with the World Games on the way, there will soon be an opportunity for people to see Birmingham's bright present and future.
Comments / 0