ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The USFL paints Birmingham red, white, and blue with 13,000+ building wrap

By ABC 33/40
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — "Pro Football Lives Here": Birmingham is...

abc3340.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham travelers react to mask mandate extension

Some travelers are tired of wearing a mask but with the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it will be just a little bit longer before you can board a flight without one. “I was hoping not to have to wear my mask on the way...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSYM FOX 47

The Blue Julep in downtown Jackson is moving

A popular bakery in downtown Jackson is changing locations. The Blue Julep will be moving from its current location on the corner of Jackson and Pearl streets to 143 W. Michigan Ave. in between Bella Notte and the former Economy Art and Framing building.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy