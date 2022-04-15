ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Man sentenced to prison for Omaha teen’s 2020 shooting death

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to up to 10 years in the shooting death of a teenager at an Omaha hotel in 2020 could be out of prison in less than a year.

Mason Beaverson, 22, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest in March to manslaughter and possession of a stolen gun in the September 2020 death of 17-year-old Evan Latto, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Beaverson was sentenced to 5 to 10 years on the manslaughter count and 2 to 4 years on the gun count. But the judge ordered the sentences served at the same time and gave Beaverson credit for 586 days already served behind bars. Because state law generally cuts most sentences in half, Beaverson could be released by next March.

Beaverson had faced up to 20 years in prison on each charge.

Police have said Beaverson was high on drugs and playing with a stolen gun at a party at a Motel 6 when he pointed it at Latto and pulled the trigger.

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Texas Man Who Bludgeoned His Mother to Death with Hammer During ‘Out-of-Body Experience’ Sentenced to Prison

A 34-year-old Texas man was ordered to spend half a century behind bars for the brutal 2020 slaying of his own mother, whom he bludgeoned to death with a hammer last year. District Judge Thomas West on Thursday handed down a sentence of 50 years in prison to Lonnie Paul Bishop for killing 57-year-old Yun Neang Bishop, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

14 Gang Members In Denver Indicted For Year’s Worth Of Criminal Activity

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver grand jury indicted 10 people on more than 100 felony counts following a two year-long investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network. An indictment states all 10 suspects are members of a criminal street gang identified as Few But Plenty. The Denver District Attorney’s Office says the gang is responsible for 14 different “incidents,” most of which are drive by shootings, which affected 47 victims. The 10 defendants to be prosecuted are: Armando Manuel Burciaga Astrea Felicia Rucobo Devon Nathan Montoya Guage Frank Trujillo Isaiah Aaron Martinez Julio Bladimir Menjivar Max Anthony Ramirez Moses Phillip Fernandez Jr (currently at-large) Paul Lawrence Baca III Shoveen Taron Hainesworth The ATF office...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Ap#Latto
CBS Pittsburgh

Ryan Reavis, Man Who Supplied Drugs To Mac Miller, Sentenced To Nearly 11 Years

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 39-year-old man has been sentenced for supplying the fentanyl-laced pills that killed Mac Miller. Ryan Reavis has been sentenced to 131 months in jail, according to CBS LA. Miller’s assistant found the rapper unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018, and he was declared dead soon after. In November, Reavis agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces Police looking for two men in connection with weekend shooting

Las Cruces Police are looking for two men in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Solano Dr. near a Dollar General store. Once on scene, they found a man with gun wounds to his lower body. Hours later, officials named Jerimiah Javi Parra Baca, 22 and Juan The post Las Cruces Police looking for two men in connection with weekend shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Associated Press

15-year-old girl stabbed to death at California high school

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death Monday on a high school campus by a man who had targeted her for the attack, authorities said. The girl was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m. at Stagg High School in Stockton in California’s Central Valley and died at a hospital, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said at a news conference.
STOCKTON, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

857K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy