RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old Ohio man was arrested after allegedly killing his roommate and dumping the man’s body in Indiana. According to a press release from the Troy Police Department, on Thursday, April 14, at approximately 8:31 a.m., 25-year-old Easton Ho was reported missing. Ho’s roommates reportedly told authorities Ho sent strange text messages to them at 2:45 a.m. Additionally, Ho did not show up for work that morning in Miamisburg, Ohio, according to police.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO