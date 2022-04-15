ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Jury selected for man charged with killing Tulsa officer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A 12-person jury and two alternates have been selected to hear the murder trial of a man charged in the fatal shooting of a Tulsa police officer.

The nine-man, three-woman jury and the alternates were chosen Thursday for the first-degree murder trial of David Anthony Ware, 34, of Tulsa.

Opening statements in the trial are scheduled for Monday in Tulsa County District Court.

Ware has pleaded not guilty to charges, which include shooting with intent to kill, in the fatal June 2020 shooting death of Sgt. Craig Johnson and wounding of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a traffic stop.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Co-defendant Matthew Hall, who authorities said drove Ware from the scene after the shooting, is serving a 24-year prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of being an accessory to a felony in the case.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas jury awards $10M to family of man killed by deputies

A federal jury in San Antonio has awarded more than $10 million to the family a man who was fatally shot by two deputies in 2015 while he had his arms raised.Video showed that Gilbert Flores, 41, had his arms up and held a knife when he was killed by the Bexar County sheriff's deputies.A grand jury in 2015 declined to indict the deputies, Greg Vasquez and Robert Sanchez, on criminal charges. Flores' family filed a civil lawsuit and the jury on Thursday found the two deputies violated Flores' constitutional rights, the San Antonio Express-News reported.According to testimony, Flores'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTTS

Man Charged With Assaulting Joplin Police Officer

A man from Joplin is charged with assaulting a Joplin Police officer over the weekend. Police say Michael C. Yarga, 34, is charged with 3rd degree assault and resisting or interfering with arrest, detention or stop. Police contacted three people in an alley at 9th and Connor Saturday night. Yarga...
JOPLIN, MO
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Tulsa County, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Prison#Police#Ap#District Court#Sgt
BET

Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty To Stabbing The Mother Of NBA YoungBoy's Child

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of rapper NBA YoungBoy's child. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 21-year-old daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather entered her guilty plea in a Houston courtroom, admitting to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing "bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her "with a knife."
HOUSTON, TX
UpNorthLive.com

Jury selected in 1975 murder case involving Cheboygan man

STURGEON BAY, Wisconsin (WPBN/WGTU) – A murder investigation spanning nearly five decades could soon wrap up with a trial in Wisconsin. A jury was selected Thursday to hear the case against Richard Pierce, who is accused of killing his wife in 1975. Her body has never been found. According...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1390 Granite City Sports

(WATCH) Video Shows Minnesota Deputy Justified In Shooting Woman

In the early morning hours of March 13th, a deputy from Mahnomen County was attempting a traffic stop. The car failed to pull over and a chase was underway. According to FOX News after the deputy exercised the PIT maneuver the deputy took several passengers from the car and put them into custody. As the video shows Deputy Czemy, of the Dakota County Sheriff's Department, was in the process of handcuffing one of the women from the car when another woman from the car, Deanne Basswood, 20, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Czemy.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
CBS News

Joyce Watkins on her exoneration after 34 years

In 1988 Joyce Watkins and her boyfriend, Charlie Dunn, were wrongfully convicted of a terrible crime: the murder of Watkins' 4-year-old great-niece, Brandi. Although the assistant medical examiner had made a critical mistake in their report, Watkins and Dunn's appeals were all denied. Now, more than three decades later, an unusual partnership of prosecutors and defense attorneys has brought about what the 74-year-old Watkins has long prayed for: exoneration. CBS News' Erin Moriarty reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

857K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy