Elon, NC

So long, farewell: Billy Taylor reportedly leaving for Elon

By BoilerHawk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon just can’t stay out of the news. No, not that one. And yes, this news is pretty niche relative the world’s richest man trying to buy Twitter. Now that the lede is well-buried, CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander first reported news of Billy Taylor accepting a job to lead the Phoenix...

