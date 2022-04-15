ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Maple Valley gas station robbery suspects caught in Kent

By Steve Hunter, News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo suspects were caught in Kent early Friday morning reportedly robbing a 76 gas station store in Maple Valley. At about 2:54 a.m., King County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a robbery along Maple Valley Black Diamond Road Southeast, said...

