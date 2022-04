Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The battered port city of Mariupol appears on the brink of falling to Russian forces after seven weeks under siege. Capturing the city would give Moscow its biggest victory of the war and free up troops to take part in a potentially climactic battle for control of Ukraine’s industrial east. The Russian military estimated that about 2,500 Ukrainian fighters holding out at a hulking steel plant provided the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol. A Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said those who refuse to surrender by a Sunday deadline "will be destroyed.” Seizing Mariupol would free up Russian forces for an offensive in eastern Ukraine, where Russia has focused after the failiure to take Kyiv.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO