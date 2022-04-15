ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 10, shot in the head, coroner says

By Caroline Bleakley
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 10-year-old Henderson boy allegedly shot by his older brother died from a shotgun wound to the head, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

His death has been classified as a homicide by the coroner.

Dylan Houston was shot at his home on Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. and died at 1:25 p.m. The shooting occurred in a neighborhood near Horizon Ridge Parkway and S. Gibson Road.

The boy’s 14-year-old brother, who has not been identified, was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Center on one count of involuntary manslaughter.

LIBERTARIAN CONSTITUTIONALISTS
3d ago

These parents! These children today are bo where responsible when I was their age back in the 90s. Those parents better be horrified and should be charged as an accomplice.

