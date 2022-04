The Bison Range is well known for its 300–350 bison, but it is so much more. It is a diverse ecosystem of intermountain native grasslands, forests, riparian areas and ponds. In addition to herds of bison, it supports populations of Rocky Mountain elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, and bighorn sheep as well as coyotes, mountain lions, bears, bobcat, over 200 species of birds; in the spring, wildflowers cover much of the range. A visit to the Bison Range offers excellent opportunities to not only view the abundant wildlife, but to take in the spectacular views of the Mission Mountains to the east.

SCIENCE ・ 27 DAYS AGO