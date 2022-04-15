ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Cars
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lewis county. Greatest accumulations will be across the higher terrain. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1203 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hollywood to near Prescott to 8 miles south of Hope, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camden... Gurdon Sparkman... Chidester Okolona... Whelen Springs Beirne... Poison Springs State Park Richwoods... White Oak Lake State Park Burtsell... Curtis Ouachita... Reader Vaden... Troy Tates Bluff... Pine Grove Dalark... Bragg City This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 53 and 66. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE PALOUSE ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 195 * WHAT...Snow expected for the Palouse along and east of Highway 195. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible early this evening.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coffey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coffey FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coffey County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas Southern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Northwestern Angelina County in eastern Texas Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 819 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mixon to 10 miles east of Buffalo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Henderson, Rusk, Alto, Beckville, Morrill, Ponta, Pinehill, New Salem, Trawick, Sacul, Forest, Douglass, Minden, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Cushing, Mount Enterprise, Gallatin and Reklaw. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Rice, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Steele The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Dakota County in east central Minnesota Northern Steele County in south central Minnesota Southwestern Goodhue County in southeastern Minnesota Rice County in south central Minnesota * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 744 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Owatonna to Morristown, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Faribault around 755 PM CDT. Kenyon around 800 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Dundas, Wanamingo, Nerstrand, Northfield, Zumbrota, Stanton, Cannon Falls and Goodhue. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Hardin; Johnson; Massac; Pope; Pulaski; Union SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Isolated areas across southwest Indiana, west Kentucky, the southern tip of southern Illinois, and the southern half of southeast Missouri may experience a brief freeze or patchy frost late tonight, mainly in sheltered areas. Drier air moving in tonight along with a persistent northwest breeze should prevent widespread frost formation.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Mississippi; New Madrid; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Isolated areas across southwest Indiana, west Kentucky, the southern tip of southern Illinois, and the southern half of southeast Missouri may experience a brief freeze or patchy frost late tonight, mainly in sheltered areas. Drier air moving in tonight along with a persistent northwest breeze should prevent widespread frost formation.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Lafayette; Pontotoc; Yalobusha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CHICKASAW...YALOBUSHA CALHOUN AND SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tula to 8 miles west of Bruce to near Grenada, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Houston, Water Valley, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Banner, Velma, Houlka, Paris, New Houlka, Algoma and Big Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Western Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Butler County in south central Kentucky Western Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Dunmor to near Guthrie, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Russellville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Memphis Junction, Bowling Green and Crestmoor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo, Sumter and Hale Counties. .Flooding is expected on the Tombigbee River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Monday afternoon, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon to late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 68.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands in the area occurs and cattle should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 63.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday afternoon to a crest of 70.0 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 68.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-20 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Splash-over and beach erosion due to high astronomical tides, storm surge, and increasing waves. * WHERE...Coastal Rockingham County. * WHEN...Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 19/01 AM 10.3 0.8 0.2 2-5 None 19/02 PM 9.7 0.2 0.7 7-9 None 20/02 AM 9.9 0.4 -0.1 5-6 None 20/03 PM 8.0 -1.5 -0.7 5 None 21/03 AM 9.2 -0.3 -0.6 3-4 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 19/02 AM 10.0 1.2 0.3 3-6 None 19/02 PM 9.4 0.6 0.7 8-10 None 20/02 AM 9.7 0.9 -0.1 5-6 None 20/03 PM 7.8 -1.0 -0.7 5-6 None 21/03 AM 9.0 0.2 -0.6 3-4 None
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy