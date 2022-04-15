ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nursery forced to close after children ‘fed raw meat’

By Sarah Ward
The Independent
 3 days ago

Inspectors found “unprecedented” poor standards at a nursery which has been forced to close after children were fed raw meat.

Little Einsteins nursery in Pollokshields, Glasgow, closed suddenly last month after the owner was unable to obtain insurance following a series of critical Care Inspectorate reports.

Glasgow City Council inspectors intervened after observing children being fed raw meat.

Parents and care staff claim they are owed tens of thousands of pounds in wages, redundancy payments and refunds for paid childcare that was not provided.

Douglas Hutchison, executive director of education for Glasgow City Council, said in a letter to one parent that the situation with the nursery was “unprecedented” and that it had been operating without insurance “for a number of months”.

He wrote: “We have never had a nursery in Glasgow perform so badly at inspection that it has been unable to obtain insurance cover.”

He said the council had also suffered financial losses for paid placements and was pursuing this through debt collection processes.

Rowandale Care Home, housed in the same building, was shut down last year amid “serious concerns” over standards while another Little Einsteins Nursery in Dundee has also closed.

All are said to have been owned by Glasgow businessman Azim Khan who has been associated with a string of different companies.

The nurseries and care homes were operated by Forth Care Ltd under Mr Khan’s directorship until September 2020.

Forth Care currently has an active proposal to be struck off with overdue accounts indicated but is now said to be under the control of Umar Ishaq, a family friend of Mr Azim’s.

The Glasgow nursery was also at one point trading as Little Einsteins Nurseries Glasgow Ltd with Company House records listing Mr Khan’s wife Sobia as director.

Mr Khan, 42, is also listed online as the director of Bluemont Developments and a former director of Kelvingrove College and Wee Scholars Ltd.

He owns another care home, Hector House, in the south side of Glasgow.

Staff who worked at the care home and nurseries have said they are pursuing tribunals for lost wages and redundancy payments.

Deputy manager at the nursery, Kyrie Anderson, claimed she was paid some of her owed wages by the owners in exchange for removing a critical Facebook post but refused to take it down “until every member of staff was paid”.

She said: “When the care home was shut down Mr Khan’s name was everywhere so he decided to take his name off everything, which is why is was put over to Umar and Sobia.

“He owned the business and had involvement until last week.

“We are being told there is no more money to pay us.”

Families said they had no complaints over the care provided by staff at the nursery and said they have registered a complaint with the council’s trading standards department.

Mum Zoe Hunter said: “There has been no communication with parents from the owners regarding the closure or the return of monies lost for the last two weeks of March or our deposits returned.”

Another parent, Kirsten Shenk, added: “This man needs to never be allowed to run businesses where he is involved with vulnerable children and adults again.”

A spokesman for Forth Care claimed the nursery’s licence had not been cancelled and said it was working to resolve the issues and reopen.

He blamed “staff negligence” for the problems at Rowandale Care Home and said nursery staff had failed to manage the “required documents”.

He added: “All staff wages including holiday pay have been paid to date even in these difficult times when these is no income from the business and management is working to sort out remaining issues.”

Related
BBC

Shirley Froggett: Care home fined after woman's wheelchair death

A care home has been fined after an 84-year-old resident died following a fall from a wheelchair. Shirley Froggett was injured when staff at New Lodge Nursing Care Limited in Derby failed to secure her with a lap belt on 19 September 2018. Health inspectors said when it was reported,...
HEALTH
BBC

Rodent droppings found in care home kitchen

A care home has been put in special measures after inspectors discovered rodent droppings in the kitchen and found evidence some residents were not getting their medication. The review of Mary Fisher House, in Harrogate, by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) also found some rooms "smelt strongly of urine" and said parts of the building were unsafe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursery#Nurseries#Raw Meat#Glasgow City Council#Care Inspectorate#Rowandale Care Home#Forth Care Ltd
The Independent

‘The eggs just kept coming’: Easter eggs donated to children in hospital

People across the country have been donating Easter eggs to children spending Easter in hospitals.Staff at Greater Anglia provided more than 450 eggs to hospitals across Essex and Cambridgeshire after the company put out an appeal to passengers in railway stations to donate Easter treats.Michael King, a relief ticket office clerk, masterminded the appeal and said: “I first did this in 2020 and we only had 120 eggs donated then.“I didn’t think we’d get anywhere as many as we have.“I’m blown away by it.”In Leeds, the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, a local charity, delivered more than 1,000 Easter eggs and...
CHARITIES
The Independent

