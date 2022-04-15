First Alert: Scattered showers on Saturday after sunny Good Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A quick-moving wave of low pressure, along with a cold front, will blast through the region on Friday. Snow showers will begin to affect the area around 9 to 10 AM with additional rounds of snow showers, and the chance of snow squalls from midday into the afternoon and Friday evening. Brisk winds will be likely, gusting up to 35 mph at times on Friday into Friday night. Snowfall of a coating to around 1″ is anticipated. If any snow squalls do impact the region, they will be brief. If you will be out on the roads on Friday and encounter near whiteout conditions due to a snow squall, slow down considerably, and if conditions warrant, pull safely off to the shoulder of the highway or into a parking lot and allow the unsettled weather to pass. Highs on Friday in the mid to upper 30s.
