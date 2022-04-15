ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert: Scattered showers on Saturday after sunny Good Friday

By Elissia Wilson
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The entire Easter weekend will not be a washout, but we will see chances for rain return on Saturday. Rest of today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, mild. First Alert Saturday: Scattered showers. Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. We will end this Friday afternoon will...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Scattered Rain & Snow Showers This Weekend

We'll see continued unsettled weather this evening and into the overnight as another wave of low pressure moves through New England. Expect conditions to remain overcast through early tonight with some patchy fog and drizzle as well as a few passing showers. Southern New England, especially southeastern areas may see some gusty winds as well as low pressure approaches from the south. With colder air in place, far northern Maine will see a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain with a light accumulation possible.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Friday#First Alert#Easter Weekend#Mobile Device#Sunny Skies#Wbtv Weather
WBTV

Sunny, warm before a First Alert for another wet Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today but it won’t be as windy as it was over the weekend. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Afternoon temperatures will run well above normal, topping out in the low to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain showers

In December, 3-year-old Quinn Romenesko, was diagnosed with Craniopharyngioma, a rare brain tumor. You can donate to the church's collection of Ukrainian relief funds until Wednesday at noon. Updated: 16 hours ago. The event helped raise money for travel costs and medical expenses. Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:31 AM...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
CBS Pittsburgh

First Alert Weather: Snow Showers, Wind Gusts To Last Through The Weekend

By: KDKA-TV’s Falicia Woody PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered snow showers will continue through the rest of the weekend. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Temperatures today will hover in the mid to upper 30s with breezy winds and gusts up to 40 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Overnight, temperatures fall below freezing into the 20s and black ice will be a possibility. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is also going to be the best time for snow to accumulate. We’re still looking at less than 1″ for lower elevations and up to 6″ in the ridges and highlands. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Travel issues may happen. Whiteout conditions are a low but not zero possibility. Monday will be below average in the upper 30s. Tuesday in the 40s with cloudy skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday night will feature the chance for mixing showers, but quickly switching over into rain showers by Wednesday morning. That afternoon will be quickly warming up into the 60s. Near 70° expected with more rain showers for Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A quick-moving wave of low pressure, along with a cold front, will blast through the region on Friday. Snow showers will begin to affect the area around 9 to 10 AM with additional rounds of snow showers, and the chance of snow squalls from midday into the afternoon and Friday evening. Brisk winds will be likely, gusting up to 35 mph at times on Friday into Friday night. Snowfall of a coating to around 1″ is anticipated. If any snow squalls do impact the region, they will be brief. If you will be out on the roads on Friday and encounter near whiteout conditions due to a snow squall, slow down considerably, and if conditions warrant, pull safely off to the shoulder of the highway or into a parking lot and allow the unsettled weather to pass. Highs on Friday in the mid to upper 30s.
WAUSAU, WI
News 12

Sunny Friday for Connecticut ahead of weekend showers

Connecticut will see mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures for Friday, but some showers are expected for Saturday. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Friday will also be a bit breezy as temperatures reach into the low-60s. Saturday will start with partly sunny skies ahead of developing...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Scattered Showers & Windy

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)–The calendar may say spring, but this weather will have you reliving winter, whether you wanted to or not. We can thank a few clipper systems that will pull down cold Canadian air over Maryland. Scattered showers arrive Saturday afternoon, along with a few thunderstorms. Some gusty winds and small hail are possible as this wet weather tracks through. Far Western Maryland will see off and on snow showers for much of the weekend and that will lead to totals between 6 to 8 inches. Once we’re done with the rain in the Baltimore area, we have to deal with a dramatic drop...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: numerous showers and storms tonight and tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A soggy night ahead with numerous showers and isolated storms in the forecast. Lows will be steady in the low 40s. Rain chances continue through the Thursday morning commute. Scattered shower chances for Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 40s. A few wet snowflakes mixed with the rain will be possible. Not as wet Friday, but cool and breezy in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Rainfall amounts of a half inch to three quarters of an inch through late Friday.An isolated shower or sprinkle is possible early Saturday, then partly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.Mostly sunny and colder for Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.TONIGHT: 100% chance for rain. Isolated thunder possible. Low 41°THURSDAY: 80% chance for rain. High 43°FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy. A 20% chance for rain. High 52°
CHICAGO, IL
WTRF

Scattered showers in the morning for our Thursday, then partial clearing

TONIGHT: Pockets of rain moved into the region earlier today with grey skies thereafter. But as it goes, the Ohio Valley can see all form of weather in one day. Closer to the early afternoon hours, we started to see clearing take place. This will aide in thunderstorm development across Eastern Ohio and possibly through the Northern Panhandle. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined areas of Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia in a Slight Risk for severe weather, or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storms that develop. Isolated hail and tornadoes are a possibility as well. Tonight, rain showers will start to dwindle as we head past midnight. Wind gusts will still be breezy, blowing upwards of 35 mph. Clearing skies could also start to take place.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WIFR

Scattered Showers Continue Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered showers from time to time today with highs in the middle 50′s. We might even hear a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon. Scattered showers tonight as we drop to the middle 30′s. Slight chance for a rain/snow mix tomorrow morning with scattered showers during the day. Highs tomorrow in the chilly mid to low 40′s. Windy on Friday with a slight chance for showers and highs approaching 50.
ROCKFORD, IL
WMUR.com

Video: Partly sunny Friday with spotty showers

Steady rain moves out and some sun makes a return on Friday. More changes follow for the weekend. The last batch of steady, heavy rain will come to an end early Friday morning. Skies become partly sunny on Friday in southern and central New Hampshire with limited breaks, along with a few mixed showers farther north. Temperatures will be warmer, rising into the 40s north and 50s elsewhere.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

Frost issues tonight, with a sunny, cool and breezy Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A frost and freeze will be possible for parts of the WBTV viewing area on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, followed by cool afternoon temperatures. Dry weather is expected for the rest of this week, with afternoon temperatures warming into the 80s by the end of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KITV.com

Aloha Friday Weather: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's going to be a cloudy and breezy Aloha Friday with scattered showers. A band of showers will make its way down the island chain today through Saturday. High temperatures will range from 78 to 85 degrees with trade winds blowing from 15 to 25 mph. Friday...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy