Texas State

South Carolina bill would ban gender-affirming care for trans and nonbinary minors

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago


Story at a glance

  • A South Carolina Senate bill introduced this week would restrict access to gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary youth under the age of 18.
  • Minors under the bill would be prevented from receiving medications like puberty blockers and hormones, as well as gender-affirming surgeries, which are already not recommended for children under 18 years old.
  • The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, this week on social media said he respected leaders like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who have led similar charges against LGBTQ+ people.

A South Carolina Senate bill introduced Thursday would prohibit health care providers in the state from administering gender-affirming care to transgender and nonbinary minors.

Under the bill, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, affirming doctors in South Carolina would be prohibited from prescribing medications like puberty blockers or hormones to trans and nonbinary youth for the purpose of “attempting to alter the appearance of or affirm the minor’s perception of his gender” if that perception is inconsistent with the minor’s sex assigned at birth.

Physicians would also be prevented from performing “irreversible reassignment surgery” to a minor, though gender-affirming surgeries among trans and nonbinary youth under the age of 18 are rare and are not recommended by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH).

Doctors under the bill would still be permitted to prescribe medications like puberty blockers or hormones to cisgender minors born with a “medically verifiable disorder of sex development” or to treat an infection or injury caused by a prior gender-affirming procedure.

Those treatments would also remain available to minors suffering from a physical disorder, injury or illness that places them in “imminent danger of death or the impairment of a major bodily function unless surgery is performed,” according to the bill.

Kimbrell several days before introducing the bill wrote in a Facebook post that he believed it should be illegal in South Carolina to prescribe puberty blockers to any child under 18 years old.

“We need to respect the innocence of our children!,” the state senator, who also alleged this week that he had been approached by hundreds of parents concerned about “explicit” children’s books in state libraries, wrote.

Kimbrell in a separate post on Facebook this week wrote that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) through recent actions have been “defending American sovereignty.”

DeSantis late last month signed the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law, preventing state educators through high school from addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in a manner that is not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” for their students.

The Florida governor this week also enacted a law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, making no exceptions for incest, rape or human trafficking.

In Texas, Abbott has been a vocal critic of gender-affirming health care and in February ordered the state to investigate the parents of transgender minors for child abuse. Those investigations were blocked last month by a Texas judge.

LGBTQ+ advocates have pushed back on Kimbrell’s bill and others like it, claiming that gender-affirming care is critical – and often lifesaving.

“South Carolina State Senator Josh Kimbrell is working overtime to deny trans youth the care they need,” the LGBTQ+ media advocacy group GLAAD wrote Thursday on Twitter.

Comments / 27

Bill Sorensen
3d ago

If I understand what this is I think it's correct I think teachers and school and administrations all the way from kindergarten through college should stay the h*** out of this gender thing they should teach sex education that is appropriate for the kids of today and I think parents need to be more involved in how that curriculum is set up other than that I think it's up to the parents to raise their kids how they see fit But I also don't think that parents have the right to convince their kids that they should have been a girl or whatever and start that or and start that hormone therapy that child needs to wait till their at least 18 or 21 and if they choose to do that then they can do that but then they gotta realize that they can't go back

Reply(6)
17
Debbie C
3d ago

Next is making sure the books that tell stories of gay or trans relationships are taken out of school libraries (public libraries as well if I had my way). The books for very young children are nothing more than an introduction to being gay or trans and need to be outlawed!

Reply
8
Carlos Sotolongo
2d ago

It's ridiculous a bill such as this one should even exist. Why are they trying to destroy the minds and bodies of our youth? Why deny them the right to make their personal decisions when they are old enough to do so?

Reply(1)
5
The Hill

The Hill

