ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mental illness may raise risk of breakthrough COVID-19, study says

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hxlbo_0fAVaKp700

Story at a glance

  • Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco looked at data from 263,697 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs patients who had completed their vaccines and had at least one COVID-19 test.
  • Slightly more than 51 percent received at least one psychiatric diagnosis within the last five years and 14.8 percent experienced breakthrough COVID-19.
  • The breakthrough risk for patients over 65 was 24 percent higher for those with substance abuse disorder, 23 percent higher for those with psychotic disorders, 16 percent higher for bipolar disorder, 14 percent for adjustment disorder and 12 percent for anxiety.

People who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and have a history of certain mental illness may have an elevated risk of breakthrough infections, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco looked at data from 263,697 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs patients who had completed their vaccines and had at least one COVID-19 test. Slightly more than 51 percent received at least one psychiatric diagnosis within the last five years and 14.8 percent experienced a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

Patients over 65 with substance abuse disorder, psychotic disorders, bipolar disorder, adjustment disorder and anxiety had increased risks of up to 24 percent for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection while patients younger than 65 faced 11 percent greater risk of a breakthrough case than those without a history of mental illness.

“Our research suggests that increased breakthrough infections in people with psychiatric disorders cannot be entirely explained by socio-demographic factors or pre-existing conditions,” said the study’s senior author Aoife O’Donovan. “It’s possible that immunity following vaccination wanes more quickly or more strongly for people with psychiatric disorders and/or they could have less protection to newer variants.”

“Mental health is important to consider in conjunction with other risk factors,” she continued, “and some patients should be prioritized for boosters and other critical preventive efforts.”

The breakthrough risk for patients over 65 was 24 percent higher for those with substance abuse, 23 percent higher for those with psychotic disorders, 16 percent higher for bipolar disorder, 14 percent for adjustment disorder and 12 percent for anxiety.

The patients average age in the study was 66 and nearly 91 percent were male. Researchers adjusted the data for age, sex, race, ethnicity and vaccine type as well as for smoking and underlying conditions like obesity, diabetes, sleep apnea, cardiovascular, lung, kidney and liver diseases, HIV and cancer.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The study’s first author Kristen Nishimi attributed the higher incidence of breakthrough cases in adults over 65 to “decreased immunological response to vaccine that has been associated with some psychiatric disorders, which may be more substantial in older adults.”

Nishimi added the older patients with psychiatric diagnoses could need more in-person healthcare, which “could increase their interactions with the health care system.”

The study adds to a growing body of relationship between COVID-19 and mental health. A separate study released earlier this week by UCSF researchers concluded that nearly half of young adults experienced mental health symptoms during the pandemic’s second year.

The teams’ findings showed a decline from a year prior. A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 63 percent of young adults experienced symptoms of depression or anxiety in June 2020.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 2

Related
CNET

Long COVID: Majority of Patients Suffer From 2 Main Symptoms

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two-thirds of people with long-term effects from COVID-19 experience problems with concentration and memory, according to a new study from Cambridge University. In a study of 181 patients with what's often called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Austin

Does medical marijuana help treat anxiety and depression?

A new study casts some doubt on the use of medical marijuana in the treatment of anxiety and depression. The Harvard Medical study published in Friday’s Jama Network open compared divided 269 adult patients into two groups. One group got a medical marijuana card to treat their pain, anxiety...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Healthline

Prolonged Grief Disorder: Mental Health Experts Identify the Signs

Prolonged grief disorder was added to a key manual used by mental health experts that includes standards for assessing and diagnosing mental health conditions. The formal recognition of the disorder will help medical professionals be properly reimbursed for providing medical care. It will also help researchers secure funding to research...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aoife O'donovan
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Covid#Mental Illness#Bipolar Disorder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
verywellhealth.com

21 Foods to Avoid for Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease, also known as CKD, is characterized by a progressive loss of kidney function over time. Kidney disease is divided into five stages based on your eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate) and how well your kidneys can filter out waste and excess fluid. Stage 3 kidney disease occurs...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

Symptoms from the new COVID-19 subvariant may be mistaken for spring allergies

Symptoms from the new omicron variant’s subvariant — named the BA.2 variant— might be mistaken for spring allergies, experts recently told CBS News. Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lull period in the United States. As spring emerges, the new coronavirus variant symptoms might be mistaken for simple spring allergies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

540K+
Followers
65K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy