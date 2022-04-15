ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

'M30 King of Fresno,' 17 others indicted in fentanyl trafficking

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
A federal grand jury indicted 18 people, including the self-proclaimed "M30 king of Fresno,” Horacio Torrecillas Urias Jr., on 21 counts of trafficking fentanyl, fentanyl analogue, methamphetamine, and cocaine as well as firearms charges.

According to court documents, an investigation started after a series of fentanyl-pill overdoses in the Fresno area caused by counterfeit oxycodone M30 tablets containing fentanyl, referred to on the street as M30s.

The investigation, dubbed “Operation Killer High,” uncovered a large drug-trafficking ring led by Horacio Torrecillas Urias Jr., the self-proclaimed “M30 king of Fresno,” said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to arrest documents, Torrecillas Urias Jr. was getting tens of thousands of counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills and large quantities of fentanyl powder, cocaine and methamphetamine directly from sources in Mexico.

He and the 17 other people then distributed these drugs to dealers inside and outside California.

  • Torrecillas Urias Jr., 22, of Fresno, is charged with suspicion of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute fentanyl (two counts), conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, and distribution of fentanyl.
  • Amadeo Sarabia Jr., 22, of Fresno, is charged with suspicion of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
  • Justin Dwayne Riddle, 34, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, is charged with suspicion of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine.
  • Alma Garza, 21, of Fresno, is charged with suspicion of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine and distribution of fentanyl.
  • Juan Valencia Jr., 22, of Fresno, is suspicion of charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl.
  • Abel Lozano, 28, of Sanger, is charged with suspicion of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
  • Henry Cox, 22, of Sanger, is charged with suspicion of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and attempted distribution of fentanyl.
  • Alejandro Guzman, 28, of Fresno, is charged with suspicion of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
  • Erica Ramirez, 22, of Fresno, is charged with suspicion of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
  • Brayan Cruz, 24, of Fresno, is charged with suspicion of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute fentanyl.
  • Jacob Valles, 26, of Fresno, is charged with suspicion of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
  • Cody Fyfe, 22, of Fresno, is charged with suspicion of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
  • Christian Harris-Blanchette, 26, of Fresno, is charged with suspicion of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
  • Marvin Carreno, 23, of Fresno, is charged with suspicion of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
  • Victor Yair Torrecillas-Urias, 27, of Fresno, is charged with suspicion of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine.
  • Oscar Jaramillo-Cortez, 26, of Fresno, is charged with suspicion of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
  • Alex Garcia, 23, of Fresno, is charged with suspicion of distribution of fentanyl.
  • Agustin Hernandez, 28, of Fresno, is charged with suspicion of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

