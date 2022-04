Taking the entrepreneurial path is a decision that requires fortitude and courage in the face of adversity. No matter the route taken, adversity in some form or another (sometimes multiples) will be present. The decision to buy into a franchised business concept becomes one of risk vs. reward. In Mark Siebert’s The Franchisee Handbook, published by Entrepreneur Media, he dedicates an entire third chapter on how to gauge your individual tolerance for business ownership. He wastes no time in pointing out that “conducting a thorough risk assessment is a key element of choosing a franchise.” How should you get started assessing your own risk?

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 HOURS AGO