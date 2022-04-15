ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Texas AG finds no violations by Montgomery County in distribution of COVID relief funds

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of The Woodlands Township Board of Directors maintaining they did not get...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 2

Related
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
The Woodlands, TX
Coronavirus
Montgomery County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
The Woodlands, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
The Woodlands, TX
Government
Montgomery County, TX
Health
City
The Woodlands, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Federal Funds#Covid#Woodlands#Texas Ag
UPI News

Texas prosecutor moves to stop 'unethical' execution of John Henry Ramirez

April 16 (UPI) -- A prosecutor in Texas has filed court documents to remove the death warrant for John Henry Ramirez in a bid to stop his execution in October. Nueces County District Attorney Mark A. Gonzalez filed documents with the 94th District Court seeking an order withdrawing the execution date, which has been set for Oct. 5 by lethal injection, and recalling the death warrant.
TEXAS STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman will spend nearly 5 years in federal prison after she admitted submitting bills for medical equipment never given to patients

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for defrauding health care insurance providers. Joy Beth Harden, 51, of Columbia pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2021, to executing a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs. Specifically, Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ValleyCentral

Concertina wire installed on banks of Rio Grande

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday Marianna Treviño-Wright, the executive director of the National Butterfly Center, saw a new concertina wire installed on the riverbank of the Rio Grande. Wright said she came across it by chance. “As we were searching the river bank for birds, we saw cleared vegetation and concertina wire strung on […]
MISSION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KEVN

Noem, Legislature at odds over COVID relief funds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The tug-of-war over who gets to manage federal COVID relief funds enters a new phase with Gov. Kristi Noem’s veto of House Bill 1281. HB 1281 is the South Dakota Legislature’s attempt to have more oversight of federal funds. Noem, however, claims the bill is “unworkable in practice” and “creates a complicated, at times duplicative, new process.”
U.S. POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

Montgomery County firefighters take on Texas wildfires

Montgomery County fire departments have taken the call to ward off further wildfire devastation throughout the state amid the 55,000 acres ravaged by the Eastland Complex Fire. Porter Fire Chief Carter Johnson on Wednesday said there was an estimated 20 county firefighters, along with fire engines, responding to Gov. Greg...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KULR8

Billings School District outlines plan for COVID relief funds

Parents in Billings are finally getting some answers about where federal COVID relief funding has been flowing within Billings Public Schools during the pandemic. Concerns about the districts spending, as well as the proposed solution of passing a high school mill levy were addressed in a live stream hosted by Superintendent Greg Upham Thursday.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy