Penn Yan, NY

History Center Seeking Volunteers for Spring Clean Up Event

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Yates County History Center is seeking volunteers for help in getting their gardens and yard ready for spring. They’ll be hosting a Spring Clean Up event...

CBS Austin

Volunteers work to clean up damage caused by tornado in Elgin

Volunteers gathered in Elgin Sunday for a neighborhood workday, cleaning up debris left behind after a tornado Monday significantly damaged homes. Amber Monaghan, who hosted the event, told CBS Austin they worked between three properties on Balch Road. She said they had a great turnout and got lots of work done.
ELGIN, TX
FL Radio Group

NYS Sheriffs Institute Open for Honorary Membership

The New York State Sheriff’s Institute is now open for honorary membership. WETM reports membership is the institute’s way to allow community members to donate to help kids attend the institute’s Summer camp on Keuka Lake. The camp has spots for up to 840 disadvantaged kids who would otherwise not be able to attend a summer camp.
CHARITIES
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Parks & Trails Dept Looking for Seasonal Employees

The Cayuga County Parks and Trails Department is looking for Summer staff for Emerson Park. Department director Doug Dello Stritto explains the various positions at the park. There is also a position available in Sterling. Application information can be found here. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
FL Radio Group

Earth Day River Clean Up Returns to Auburn

As part of Earth Day celebrations, Auburn residents are invited to take part in a Spring cleaning event at the Owasco River. Chairperson of the Auburn Beautification Commission Sarah Dibble explains:. She adds that last year’s event was a huge success. Volunteers are asked to meet by either the...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Love’s Travel Plaza Opens Today In Seneca County

The new Love’s Travel Plaza opens today near the Waterloo Thruway Exit 41. The 11,000 square foot travel stop is directly across Route 414 from the Petro Travel Center. The new center creates 70 new jobs for Seneca County between the store, the restaurants, and the truck garage. The travel center features a Wendy’s and Subway restaurants.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Emerson Park Easter Egg Hunt Saturday

Auburn’s annual Hoopes Park Easter Egg Hunt returned last Saturday after a three year hiatus. If you missed it though, there’s still a chance to get in on the holiday fun. The non-profit group, Friends of Emerson, will be holding two Easter egg hunts this Saturday, one for kids aged 6-12, and one for those 5 and under.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Rep Katko Accepting Submissions for Annual Art Competition

Do you know a high school student in the 24th Congressional District with a talent for art? Representative John Katko has announced his office is accepting submissions for the Annual Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition. The nationwide competition, sponsored by members of the House, allows young artists to showcase their talents, with winning pieces from each congressional district displayed in the US Capitol for one year.
VISUAL ART
