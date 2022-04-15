ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUNY CCC announces first class of inductees into Society of the Red Baron

By Cormac Clune
 3 days ago

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — SUNY Corning Community College has announced the first class of inductees into the Society of the Red Baron, an effort to recognize outstanding individuals who have supported the College through various efforts.

The awards ceremony was hosted today, April 15, 2022, in the Triangle Lounge at the College.

Named for the College’s mascot, Inductees to the Society have impacted the College positively through various methods. These methods include positively assisting with program or service improvements, supporting creative and innovative ideas, improving the quality of student experience, supporting the delivery of instruction, expanding the College’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, providing resources, or assisting with cost-saving measures and advocating for the college in media with elected officials and the in the community.

SUNY Corning Community College President, Dr. Bill Mullaney, said, “One of the gifts of the
pandemic has been an increased appreciation of the College’s partners. The Society of the Red
Baron has been established to recognize a few of those partners whose unwavering dedication
has been instrumental in helping us achieve our mission and serve our students.”

The 2022 Society of the Red Baron inductees are:

  • Advisory Board Partner: Peter Winnett , Vice President John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc.
  • Donor Partner: David Davies , Managing Director – Investments
  • Vendor Partner: Heather Darrow , EAB Strategic Leader, Student Success
  • Community Organization Partner: Darlene Smith , Public Health Director Steuben County
  • Public Health
  • Business and Industry Partner: Mark Vaughn , Technical Talent Pipelining Manager Lead, Technology Community Office of STEM
  • K-12 Partner: Sarah Vakkas , Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Greater Southern Tier BOCES
  • SUNY Partner: Jennifer Mille r, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Community College Support

A full gallery with all award winners and presenters can be seen below

