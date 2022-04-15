ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

First Look: Brooklyn-Born Tier Opens First Store in Los Angeles

By Ryma Chikhoune
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uePuo_0fAVXphp00

Click here to read the full article.

Tier — the Brooklyn, N.Y., brand launched by Nigeria Ealey, Esaïe Jean-Simon and Victor James — is opening its first brick-and-mortar store at the Beverly Center shopping mall in Los Angeles on Friday.

“Minimalistic and artistic” is how Ealey described his vision for the 975-square-foot shop. He, Simon and James launched the label, which offers men’s and women’s wear, in 2014 while Ealey was an undergrad at Long Island University Brooklyn. It’s “contemporary, luxury streetwear,” he said of Tier.

More from WWD

Often incorporating artwork into their apparel, it’s no surprise this is reflected in the store, which features paintings inspired by New York City and its boroughs, as well as various objects — from Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” to a New York skyline chess set — creating an intimate in-store experience.

“A lot of the store concept came from a lot of my favorite stores and brands growing up and implementing just those things that I’ve seen in certain retail spaces as a consumer,” said Ealey.

“One thing that I always relate back to is going into the [Billionaire Boys Club] ice cream store in SoHo when I was younger,” he continued. “Instantly when you walk in, it smells like ice cream, literally. And so, with that mind-set — that’s another element of adding vision toward your space, right? Even the way it smells. How do people feel when they walk into this space? I thought about the minimalism of the Apple store and how easy it is to process transactions. I looked at one of my other favorite stores, Uniqlo, and the way that they have so much different product, but the way it’s organized and easy to navigate through.…But creatively, I wanted it to feel welcoming. I wanted it to feel like a blend of New York and L.A.”

Ranging in price from $100 to $800, in-store shoppers will find some L.A. exclusives, with about 15 new pieces. The Tier “Essentials” line, a logoed collection of crewnecks, hoodies, sweatpants, shorts and socks in various colors, has been the bestseller, according to Ealey. Tier hats, too, have been popular with fans of the brand — who include the likes of Rick Ross, Carmelo Anthony and Jimmy Butler.

“I’m excited to see how the T L.A. hats do because our T N.Y. hats did really well over the past couple of years,” he said of the caps, $65 each, which showcase a massive T logo superimposed with the letters N.Y.

Why was L.A. the right move?

“It just felt like the perfect time,” said Easley. “The opportunity presented itself. We have a great community in L.A. as it comes to the brand. It was like, this is now time to not only be in a new market, in a new city, but we already have customers here, people transitioning from New York to L.A. We really want to do a lot of other cities also, but starting here with this, it just made sense for this time.…And now that we’re in the Beverly Center, you know, it’s also a representation stance — being an independent brand for this long and being able to have our brand now on level seven on the luxury shopping retail floor of the Beverly Center, being kids from Brooklyn with that admiration and having it actualized and visualize, that just shows other people coming up that, ‘Hey, like this is also possible for you.’ We want to have that impact, culturally.”

The brand has partnerships in the works, and Tier will unveil its next collection, “Project Five,” in September during New York Fashion Week.

“My mind-set, I’m honestly really in a space of development and growth,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Coachella Returns: A Breakdown of the Fashion Parties

Click here to read the full article. Coachella is back. And so are the parties that surround the music festival, returning this weekend — April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 — after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Some events require proof of vaccination; others, nothing at all. Coachella, produced by Goldenvoice, itself dropped all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival, announcing that there would be “no vaccination, testing or masking requirements,” in accordance with local...
COACHELLA, CA
WWD

Casablanca Creates Exclusive Coachella Collection for Maxfield L.A.

Click here to read the full article. The Coachella collaborations keep on coming. Luxury label Casablanca is bringing the beauty of the Palm Springs, Calif., desert to Maxfield L.A. with an exclusive 51-piece men’s and women’s collection and a takeover of the retailer’s gallery space across the street.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone Leigh Designer Charaf Tajer’s distinctive printed silk sets, warm weather knits, bikinis, beach towels and bucket hats, $185 to $1,550, are displayed in a flowering landscape of palms and cacti, with a pastel...
COACHELLA, CA
WWD

The Top 5 Trends From New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. Here comes the bride! This month, New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week returned with a hybrid schedule of virtual collection debuts and in-person events from April 6 to 8.More from WWDObituary: Jessica McClintockJenny Packham 2020 Bridal CollectionReign Sapphires' New Bridal Collection Highlights across the week included Sachin and Babi’s debut runway show for their latest “Ready-to-Celebrate” collection, Rosie Assoulin’s bridal collection debut and in-person appointments and presentations from Ines di Santo, Houghton, Justin Alexander, Savannah Miller and many more. Virtually, more than 40 labels debuted collections across The Bridal Council x Pullquest”s digital platform and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Los Angeles

Across this month, I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Most of these people are have taken decades to amass their wealth, but today, I thought we could look at someone who made billions before they turned thirty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Brooklyn, NY
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Watch Anthony Anderson hitchhike home in New York City

Actor Anthony Anderson recently moved to New York to film “Law & Order,” and a few strangers helped welcome him to the neighborhood by providing a ride home from a big shopping trip. Watch the funny clip Anderson shared of him hitchhiking with the group.March 24, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weird Looking Animal Caught On Camera In New York

Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
WEST SENECA, NY
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Lori Harvey
Person
Bella Hadid
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Retail#Wwd Burberry Hosts#The Fiorucci Store#Boys Club
Complex

Biggest White Diamond to Ever Be Sold at Auction Expected to Go for Around $30 Million

A record-settingly massive white diamond nicknamed “The Rock” will soon hit auction, where it’s projected to go for as much as $30 million. The piece—a 228.31 carat pear-shaped diamond that was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago—is said by Christie’s to be the biggest white diamond to have ever been listed for sale at auction.
CELEBRITIES
PIX11

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

NEW YORK (AP) — The person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself, two law enforcement officials say. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WWD

WWD

23K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy