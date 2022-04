Liverpool have a chance to move to the top of the Premier League on Tuesday when they host Manchester United. The two rivals meet with so much on the line, as the Reds need just a point to move into first. Though that will see City have a game in hand, Liverpool need a victory to put the pressure on their title rivals ahead of their game against Brighton on Sunday. For United, they are four points back of fourth place and within striking distance of Champions League qualification. Cristiano Ronaldo's hat trick against Norwich kept them firmly in the running, but they'll need others to step up alongside him.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 HOUR AGO