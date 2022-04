It's the second week of April, and most of Montana is seeing snow again. It's kind of redundant at this point, and I know I'm getting tired of it. But a question popped into my head earlier today; is this the latest snowfall Montana has ever had? Well, no. I remember snow in early May one year in Bozeman while I was traveling. And, some of you out there joke that Montana gets snow every month of the year. But, in digging further, I found that other places in Montana have had snow even later than that.

MONTANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO